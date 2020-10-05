Reading FC transfer round-up: Tomás Esteves latest, Duo set for late departures

Reading could be set for an interesting few hours ahead, with the deadline for overseas deals needing to be completed by 11pm on Monday evening.

The Royals are currently sat second in the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of making a somewhat surprising challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term.

Veljko Paunovic has certainly made a good impression on the Madejski Stadium faithful, and it appears as though he’ll be looking at adding to his squad before the transfer window closes.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours at Reading on Deadline Day.

Tomás Esteves

Esteves had previously been attracting interest from Premier League side Wolves earlier in the summer transfer window, although a move failed to materialise for one reason or another.

But the FC Porto right-back is set to sign for Reading on a season-long loan deal according to Berkshire Live.

Reading are currently light on options at right-back, with both Andy Yiadom and Felipe Araruna out injured at this moment in time.

Tom Holmes impressed in that role against Watford at the weekend, but Paunovic is clearly keen to add depth and quality to his options at full-back by signing Esteves.

Marc McNulty

McNulty spent last year’s campaign on loan with both Hibernian and League One side Sunderland, but has struggled for consistent game time with Reading since returning to the Madejski Stadium.

The Scotsman is reportedly edging closer to a loan move to Dundee United according to Berkshire Live.

Reading already have strong options available to them in Lucas Joao and George Puscas in attack, and it seems highly unlikely that McNulty has much of a long-term future with the Royals.

Sam Smith

Some Reading fans might be forgiven for forgetting that Smith was still with the club.

The forward hasn’t had much of a chance with the first-team in recent years, but is still on the club’s books at this moment in time.

Berkshire Live have reported that both AFC Wimbledon and Fleetwood Town are keen on a deal to sign the forward before the transfer window closes.