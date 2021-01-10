Reading FC transfer round-up: Richards replacement identified, Olise wanted by PL giants, Chelsea forward linked

A defeat to Luton Town this weekend saw Reading bow out of the FA Cup, and they can now fully focus on trying to achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Royals are currently sitting pretty in 5th spot in the Championship, and the return of Lucas Joao from injury could see them rise further up the table in the coming weeks.

But the threat of losing some of their most talented assets could derail the season, and there’s lots of speculation surrounding them this month.

Let’s round-up all the January transfer news from the Madejski Stadium.

Omar Richards

In what may be one of the surprise transfer moves of the season, Reading left back Richards is set to swap Berkshire for Bavaria in the summer.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in June which means he is free to talk to foreign clubs this month, and German giants Bayern Munich have seemingly swept for his services.

A deal is said to be close which will be a kick in the stomach to the Royals, who will receive no compensation whatsoever.

Cohen Bramall

Richards’ impending departure means that Reading will need to search for a replacement, and they could be about to ruthlessly punish League Two side Colchester.

Reports indicate that Veljko Paunovic is eyeing up a swoop for former Arsenal player Cohen Bramall, who is also out of contract at the U’s at the end of the current campaign.

A very attacking full back in the mould of Richards, Bramall could be available for a cut-price fee if he doesn’t agree to a new contract.

Michael Olise

Reading possess one of the brightest prospects in the league, and Paunovic has developed him into a creative force.

The 19-year-old has notched up eight league assists and netted four times, and his performances have attracted the interest of Premier League clubs like Tottenham, Leeds and Liverpool.

The Royals are keen to keep Olise though and will be hoping his head hasn’t been turned at the speculation.

Izzy Brown

Paunovic could do with sprucing up Reading’s front-line, and Chelsea attacker Brown has been a name mentioned as a potential target.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday but due to his lack of game-time, Chelsea are considering recalling Brown and sending him elsewhere according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

Along with Reading, Blackburn are reportedly monitoring his situation with a view to taking him on loan for the rest of the season.