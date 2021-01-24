Reading FC transfer round-up: Pedro Mendes latest, Omar Richards, Paunovic reveals frustration

Reading haven’t done any business so far in January – but it’s not for the want of trying.

The most important thing for manager Veljko Paunovic to address is keeping some of his star players, with teenager Michael Olise of considerable interest to the likes of Liverpool and Leeds – but a shoulder injury may scupper both a potential transfer and his game-time.

It’s a quiet time at the Madejski Stadium right now on the transfer front – let’s round up the latest news and quotes though as the club look to get some deals over the line before next week’s deadline.

Veljko responds to Mendes speculation

A player who has been looked at by Reading on more than one occasion, speculation on Sporting Lisbon striker Pedro Mendes has continued to rumble in the current window.

The 21-year-old has been recalled by the Portuguese club following a goalless loan spell to Spanish second tier side Almeria (managed by former Reading boss Jose Gomes) this season, and on that evidence it’s hard to say he would boost their goalscoring options.

Paunovic has refused to comment on Reading’s reported pursuit though, but that doesn’t mean there is genuine interest in Mendes.

Richards remains as Bayern circle

There has been much speculation on the future of Reading left-back Omar Richards, with the interest from German champions Bayern Munich coming as a surprise to a lot of people.

Reputable German reporter Christian Falk confirmed in the week that talks are ongoing between the two parties, with Richards able to sign on a pre-contract agreement in the summer.

The 22-year-old remains a Royal for now though and looks like he will continue to be selected until some sort of deal is agreed.

Paunovic reveals transfer frustrations

Reading have been in the market for new acquisitions this month, but they’ve not got anywhere with their targets.

Paunovic is still hopeful of getting some deals over the line but he’s having to remain very patient.

“We did enquire about a couple of Premier League players who would be possible loans but we were told to wait,” the Royals boss told Berkshire Live.

“We will knock on the door every day though – we won’t be too aggressive but we will be consistent and persevere in asking to get the players we want.”