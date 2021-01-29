Reading FC transfer round-up: Paunovic sends transfer update, Premier League man targeted, Omar Richards latest

Reading have enjoyed a fantastic season so far, and they are firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, the January window can be crucial to any side looking to go up, and there could be a crucial few days ahead for the Royals as the deadline approaches.

Whilst there have been many links, concerning both incomings and outgoings, there hasn’t been many major deals done at the Madejski Stadium just yet.

But, here we provide you with the latest with Reading…

Paunovic sends clear transfer message

The Royals boss has revealed that the club are on the lookout for new players, as he stated they are ‘active’.

“We are active in the market, we are looking at the possibilities and targets we have. We are ready if some of the targets we have are set to come to us.”

Even though he warned about not wanting to get fans hopes up, Paunovic’s stance shows that Reading are willing to do business if the right opportunities arrive. Whether they do remains to be seen, but it could be something that runs to the last minute.

Neeskens Kebano targeted

One player who could arrive in the coming days is Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano.

The tricky winger played his part to help the Cottagers to the Premier League last season, and Reading will want him to do similar this time around.

It has been reported that there is plenty of interest in the 28-year-old, but it’s Reading who are thought to be ‘leading’ the race.

Contract talks ongoing with duo

Perhaps the biggest shock of the month was Bayern Munich’s interest in Omar Richards.

With the full-back out of contract in the summer, he would be an attractive option to most on a free, but Paunovic stated that talks are ongoing with the academy graduate, and Tom McIntyre, who is in a similar position, about extending their deals.