Reading FC transfer round-up: Midfielder set to sign, Pedro Mendes latest, Striker linked with exit

Reading FC will be hoping they can make a somewhat surprising challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

It’s been an interesting summer for the Berkshire-based side, with the Royals appointing Veljko Paunović as their new manager ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Paunović got off to a winning start as Reading’s new boss, as they beat Derby County 2-0 on the opening weekend of fixtures in the Championship.

It’s likely that the newly-appointed manager will be looking to add to his squad before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

We take a look at the latest rumoured incomings and outgoings at the Madejski Stadium at this moment in time.

Pedro Mendes

Reading’s interest in signing the Sporting Lisbon striker has been well-documented, but it seems as though they could lose out in the race to land his signature.

Spanish media have reported that Spanish side Almeria are set to win the race to sign the forward, which would see Mendes join former Reading manager Jose Gomes for the 2020/21 campaign.

Alfa Semedo

Semedo is set to sign for Reading on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica for the 2020/21 season according to journalist Courtney Friday.

He spent last year’s campaign on loan with Championship side Nottingham Forest, and has seemingly made a good impression on the Royals during his time in English football.

Rodrigo Riquelme

Riquelme is currently on the books with Spanish giants Atlético Madrid, but has been on trial with Reading during pre-season.

Veljko Paunović has revealed that Riquelme is a player that they’re keeping tabs on, with the young midfielder potentially moving to the Royals on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Marc McNulty

McNulty has struggled for consistent game time with Reading, and spent last year’s campaign on loan with both Sunderland and Scottish side Hibernian.

It has previously been claimed that McNulty has emerged as a potential target for League One side Gillingham, although it remains to be seen as to whether they will follow up their interest with a formal bid for his services.