Reading FC transfer round-up: George Puscas latest, ex-West Brom man fails to win contract, club stop interest in left-back

Reading are yet to see any new signings arrive at the Madjeski Stadium this summer, and there is now just under two weeks before the campaign gets underway.

The club have been placed under a transfer embargo, as a result of breaching profit and sustainability rules as put forward by the EFL.

Consequently, the club have been seriously restricted in what they can do this summer and talks are continuing about what business the Berkshire club can engage in this summer.

The Royals start their Championship campaign on August 7 with an away visit to Stoke…

25-year-old now wanted in Italy

After George Puscas turned down a move to Turkish club Kasimpasa, it has now emerged that another top-tier European club have joined the chase.

Newly promoted Serie A outfit Salernitana have shown interest in the forward, according to Romanian journalist Emanuel Rosu.

Puscas still has three years left on the contract that he signed in the summer of 2019 and it remains unseen what his intentions are.

Winger fails to earn Royals contract

A high number of clubs have been monitoring the progress of Kyle Edwards since the turn of the year. After the January transfer window, Luton Town manager Nathan Jones admitted that the club tried to bring the winger in, whilst Reading, Bournemouth, and Celtic have also been accredited with interest.

Progressing their interest further, Reading invited Edwards to the club for a trial period.

However, The Royals will not offer the 23-year-old a contract, as confirmed on the winger’s personal Twitter account.

Left-back also fails to win contract

Similarly, former Watford left-back Achraf Lazaar will not be awarded a contract at Reading either.

The Moroccan defender also spent some time with the club during a trial period, but The Royals have opted not to sign him.

The former Newcastle man has struggled for a permanent home and first-team of late, and it seems that those problems may continue if he cannot find a club this summer.

