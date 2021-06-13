Reading FC transfer round-up: Defender eyed by Paunovic’s side, Premier League interest in former Royals target

Reading are set for an interesting summer transfer window ahead, with the Royals looking to add to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Berkshire-based side finished the 2020/21 season seventh in the Championship table, much to the frustration of the Madejski Stadium faithful, who saw their side occupy a spot in the top-six for the majority of the campaign.

The club have already announced that players will depart the Madejski Stadium when their contracts reach a conclusion, as they look to rebuild ahead of the new season.

A top-six finish next term certainly shouldn’t be ruled out either, with Veljko Paunovic being eager to keep hold of his key players this summer.

The likes of Yakou Meite and Michael Olise have previously been attracting interest from other clubs earlier this year, although it remains to be seen as to whether formal bids have been submitted for their services at this stage.

We take a look at the latest transfer news coming in and out of the Madejski Stadium in the last couple of weeks.

Defender targeted by the Royals

Reading are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Deportivo Pasto right-back Esneyder Mena this summer, according to Football Insider.

The full-back is reportedly available on a free transfer ahead of the new league campaign, and has been labelled as ‘the Trent Alexander-Arnold of Colombian football’, with his crossing and long-range passing catching the eye.

Tomas Esteves has returned to parent club Porto from his loan spell with Reading, which means that they’re likely to be in the market for a new right-back to challenge Andy Yiadom for his starting spot in the team next season.

Chances fade for Reading to sign forward

Reading had previously been interested in signing Los Angeles forward Diego Rossi, although a move failed to materialise in the January transfer window.

Rossi has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the American side in recent seasons, and that evidently hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are now reportedly keen (as per The Telegraph) on reaching an agreement to sign Rossi this summer, which is likely to be a more tempting proposition for Rossi ahead of the new campaign, which is set to get under way in August.