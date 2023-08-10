Reading FC will hope that in what remains of this transfer window they can add further to their current squad.

The Royals have added seven new names to their squad so far this summer as Ruben Selles looks to build a team capable of returning to the Championship.

Sellas’ side started their League One campaign off with a home defeat to Peterborough United, but picked up their first win in a sensational way as they beat Millwall 4-0 in the Carabao Cup.

The Reading boss will hope this can spur his side on in the league as they prepare to face Port Vale on Saturday.

What is the latest Reading FC transfer news?

But as we wait for that clash, we have looked at all the latest transfer news coming out of Reading Football Club…

Reading confirm David Button signing

Reading announced on Wednesday that they had signed veteran goalkeeper David Button from West Bromwich Albion.

The 34-year-old has joined the Royals on a two-year contract and will join Dean Bouzanis and Jokull Andrésson in the goalkeeping department.

Button has previous experience in England’s third division, as he helped Brentford seal promotion to the Championship in the 2013/14 season.

After confirming his signing, the club’s Head of Football Operations, Mark Bowen said to the club’s official website: “In securing David’s signature, we are bringing in an immensely experienced goalkeeper who has nous, knowhow, and quality. He is a model pro who will raise the standard for the team, both on the pitch and around the training ground. He’s keen to help some of our young goalkeepers learn, but most importantly he wants to prove himself as the prime candidate for the starting position.”

Reading in race for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder

Reading are one of three League One sides who are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir, as reported by Darren Witcoop.

Weir has struggled to break through into the first team at Brighton, and therefore, he is likely going to be sent out on loan again in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Morecambe, where he recorded 10 goals and five assists in 43 league appearances, with the player proving to be a real asset in the final third.

He now looks set for another spell in League One, with Derby County also interested in the young midfielder.

Portsmouth were another side mentioned with an interest in the player, but that was later denied by their manager John Mousinho, as they brought in a player from Manchester City.

Therefore, Reading and Derby seem to be the two teams fighting it out for Weir’s signature.

Interest remains in ex-Southampton player Theo Walcott

Reading remain interested in a deal for ex-Southampton winger Theo Walcott, as reported by Darren Witcoop.

The 34-year-old remains without a club at this stage of the window following Saints’ decision to release him on the expiration of his contract earlier this summer.

Walcott was training with the Royals earlier in the club’s pre-season, but with them unable to agree a deal as of yet, it has allowed other teams to join the race.

Witcoop has reported that there is now interest from the Championship and interest from AFC Bournemouth. But Walcott likes Selles, having worked with him at Southampton and as Witcoop reports, Reading are not out of the race for the former England international.