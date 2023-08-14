Fulham are set to keep Jay Stansfield beyond the end of the summer transfer window following an impressive pre-season at Craven Cottage, according to Darren Witcoop.

The 20-year-old has seemingly done enough this summer to remain a part of Marco Silva's plans, with the player appearing on the bench last weekend against Everton.

This is a magnificent rise for a player who spent last season in League One, playing for Exeter City who richly benefitted from having the Cottager at their disposal.

Recording nine goals and seven assists for the Gercians in 36 league appearances for the Grecians last term, that may have alerted the attention of the Royals, who are in need of quite a few additions before the summer transfer window closes.

The state of play in Reading's forward department

Although the Royals did add Sam Smith to their squad, he is currently spending time on the sidelines and will be out of action for months, meaning the club only have a limited number of options in their forward department.

Andy Carroll may seem like a good option to have in League One - but he is proving to be ineffective in Ruben Selles' system and struggled massively against Port Vale at the weekend.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Jahmari Clarke and Caylan Vickers are other forward options - but they are still very young and need time to develop before they can start scoring regularly in the third tier.

Harvey Knibbs could potentially play up front, although the Berkshire side don't have a huge number of wide options and could require him out wide.

Both the wing and forward areas definitely need to be addressed before the summer window closes because they risk finishing quite far down the table if they fail to add more depth and quality in the final third.

Their lack of threat in the final third was pretty clear at Vale Park on Saturday.

Would Jay Stansfield be a good signing for Reading?

Considering how good he was for Exeter last season, contributing both goals and assists, he could have been a real asset at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals certainly need an alternative to Carroll and Stansfield could be that man in the absence of Smith.

With a season of third-tier experience under his belt, you would have backed Stansfield to be even better for the Royals than he was for Exeter.

There was no shortage of motivation for the Fulham man to do well at Exeter considering his dad played for the Grecians - but he is more experienced now and could have used that in Berkshire.

Under a gifted coach like Ruben Selles, he could have taken his game to a different level but it seems as though he will remain at Craven Cottage for now and he now has a good opportunity to get some minutes under his belt in the Premier League.

You can't rule out a loan exit for him just yet though - because Marco Silva's transfer business between now and the end of the window may dictate whether the forward is required in the English capital beyond the deadline or not.