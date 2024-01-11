Highlights Reading FC is facing significant financial challenges and is in need of a takeover to ensure the future operation of the club.

The previous potential takeover by Genevra Associates fell through, and the club is currently in discussions with several interested parties.

The financial situation has already led to redundancies at the club, and there are concerns about further off-field issues affecting the team's performance and ability to stay in League One.

Reading CEO Dayong Pang has confirmed the club is ‘facing significant financial challenges’, but he has revealed that discussions are ongoing over a takeover.

Reading FC takeover latest

It’s no secret that the club is desperate for a takeover, as they’ve had many issues over the years under the guidance of current owner Dai Yongge.

The Royals were hit with a points deduction in the previous campaign which contributed to their relegation from the Championship, and Ruben Selles’ side have lost four points this season due to off-field issues.

It had been hoped that Genevra Associates would complete a takeover of the club last month, but it fell through late on, and further issues are expected in the future, as the EFL continues to come down on Yongge.

The financial situation has already had an impact on people at the club, with further redundancies announced in recent weeks.

Dayong Pang sends Reading FC message

And, in a message to supporters on the official site, Pang touched on that, as he also gave an update on where the Royals stand in terms of a change in ownership.

“The club is currently facing significant financial challenges that have unfortunately compelled us to make some very tough decisions. These measures are essential to ensure the efficient operation of the club in the future. We have implemented changes in day-to-day operations and, regrettably, had to make a small number of redundancies across the club. These decisions have not been made lightly, and our focus has been on managing this situation with sensitivity and professionalism.

“I can reaffirm that Mr. Dai is actively working to secure the sale of the club. Finding a buyer is a time-consuming and laborious process, but rest assured that every effort is being made to find suitable new owners. We are in dialogue with several interested parties, and we also welcome new declarations of interest. All conversations are under strict non-disclosure agreements and must remain confidential. As soon as we can provide further updates, we will do so.

“I would also like to seize this opportunity to thank our commercial partners, suppliers, and, once again, our fans, who continue to support the team exceptionally both at home and away. My sincere gratitude also goes to our staff and players, who continue to perform courageously.”

Reading battling to stay in League One

In the bigger picture, Reading clearly need a takeover to progress, but in the short-term it’s about trying to stay in League One.

After a tough few months, Selles’ side appear to have turned the corner in recent weeks, and whilst they remain in the relegation zone, there will be a feeling that they can preserve their status in the third tier.

But, Selles is obviously not going to have any help in the market this month as it stands, and there will be fears that some important players could be sold this month.

So, it’s a critical period for Reading, and all connected to the club will hope that more positive news comes out over the coming weeks.