League One outfit Reading FC are currently preparing for the 2024/25 campaign - and they need to be as prepared as possible considering the difficult start they face.

Not only do they face Birmingham City on the opening day of the season, but they also play the likes of Wrexham and Charlton Athletic in August, reinforcing how important it is to get a takeover deal completed as quickly as possible.

The Royals have some of the ingredients required to do well next term, but it's clear that there's work to be done both on and off the field in the coming weeks if they are to avoid a relegation scrap.

Another battle against the drop is the last thing they will want, as they look to secure a change of ownership and put the Dai Yongge era behind them.

Latest Reading FC takeover news

According to The Telegraph, there are hopes that a sale to American businessman Rob Couhig could be completed in the next week.

The same outlet, who released this report last week, have claimed that the Royals are edging closer to a takeover deal, with the takeover thought to be in its final stages before completion.

Having already passed EFL checks before becoming Wycombe Wanderers owner, Couhig should be able to pass again fairly easily, and there are expected to be no major issues in terms of this.

Having waited months and months for a sale, Royals fans look set to be rewarded for their patience, although they won't get carried away until a deal is over the line.

A takeover is needed imminently at Reading FC

Thankfully for Ruben Selles, the club had an option to activate one-year extension options on several of their first-teamers to keep them at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, including Femi Azeez.

The winger was a crucial asset during the 2023/24 campaign, and he could be vital again next term.

Kelvin Abrefa and Tivonge Rushesha have also had their stays extended, with both opting to put pen to paper on new deals to keep them at the club.

With this, Selles has a decent first-team squad at his disposal, and with no additions coming in this summer, that has given him the opportunity to see some of the club's academy players in action.

The Royals benefitted from several of their young players last term, including Tyler Bindon, so the lack of senior signings could have helped Selles to unearth a young gem ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Tyler Bindon's 2023/24 campaign at Reading (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 40 Starts 37 Goals 2 Passing accuracy (%) 80% Clean sheets 10 Total duels won (%) 61% Aerial duels won (%) 66% Ground duels won (%) 51%

However, signings are needed before the start of the season if the Royals are to be prepared for a tough start to the campaign.

Jeriel Dorsett may be able to play at left-back, but he isn't a natural option there and at least one addition in this area will be required in the coming weeks.

More depth in central defence would also be ideal, along with more quality in the wing and striker areas to provide them with more attacking firepower.

A takeover happening is the only way they will be able to get deals over the line - and only a sale will be able to guarantee off-field stability - something that is desperately needed.

The fight against adversity was a great story last term, and the players did a remarkable job, but there's only so long players can do with off-field uncertainty.

If the takeover situation isn't sorted in the coming weeks, it wouldn't be a surprise to see key players push for a move away, so a sale is much-needed.

A sale in the next week would be perfect - and it could allow a flurry of additions to come in a couple of weeks before the start of the campaign.

The new signings wouldn't have had the benefit of a full pre-season in Berkshire, but getting players through the door before the start of 2024/25 will be vital.