The situation at Reading FC is becoming increasingly desperate - both on and off the pitch.

On the pitch, the Royals are struggling to adapt to League One following their drop from the Championship last season, and four points worth of deductions since the start of the season hasn't helped either.

Despite adding a mix of younger players and more experienced names, new head coach Ruben Selles has struggled to get to grips with his new side, winning just three of the first 15 matches of the season.

Their last win came all the way back in mid-September with a 2-1 success over Bolton Wanderers, with five defeats in their last six leaving them a mammoth eight points adrift of League One safety already.

League One Table (As it stands October 26th) Team P GD Pts 17 Cambridge United 14 -3 16 18 Exeter City 14 -7 16 19 Northampton Town 13 -1 14 20 Carlisle United 15 -5 14 21 Wigan Athletic 13 2 11 22 Fleetwood Town 13 -10 11 23 Reading 13 -11 6 24 Cheltenham Town 14 -19 5

What isn't helping as well is the uncertain off-field situation that involves owner Dai Yongge, who has been charged with several financial misdemeanours in recent times and for three seasons in succession there has been some kinds of points deductions due to his overspending in his first few years and then non-payment of wages in full.

And his actions have led to the 'Sell Before We Dai' movement being created to protest over his ownership, with the end goal being that he moves the club on to the right party as soon as possible.

What is Dai Yongge's stance on selling Reading FC?

At one point recently, Yongge was happy to stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, even though he has been having his obvious issues moving money from China to the United Kingdom to fund the club.

However, as of nearly a month ago, Yongge revealed his new stance in that he was open to selling up for the right price and if there is credible interest in doing a deal, and that there had already been significant interest from parties wanting to take over at the Berkshire club.

Yongge has already owned two clubs - Beijing Renhe in China and Belgian outfit KSV Roeselare - that have both liquidated due to no funding, but this isn't expected to happen to Reading as there is interest.

What is the latest on Reading FC's takeover situation?

The main interest however comes from William Storey, the controversial British businessman who was part of a sponsorship deal in the 2019 Formula One season with Haas Racing.

Through his Rich Energy drinks company, Storey sponsored Haas Racing for half of the season before the deal was terminated in acrimonious circumstances, and whilst he has continued to be involved in motor racing, proposed deals for Coventry City and Sunderland were unsuccessful and there is little proof that he has the funds or that his drinks are actually on the market.

The Telegraph claimed over two weeks ago that Storey had agreed a £50 million deal with Yongge to take over the club, but this was refuted by the Royals on their own club website.

Reading manager Selles has confirmed that he has met Storey but it appears that he has also met other potential new owners of the club already, so nothing has been decided just yet.

There is no guarantee that Storey would pass the EFL's Owners' and Directors' Test either, such is the doubt over his business deals and personal finances, but there is concern among some fans that he will get his hands on the club.

However, there has been no real recent updates in regards to any agreed deals or new parties coming to the table, so unless deals have been going on in the background then this saga could rumble on for a while.