League One side Reading have made some admirable strides on the pitch this season, with the likes of Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs making a real difference for the club again.

Smith and Knibbs have made some valuable contributions in the final third, along with Chem Campell, who was the Royals' only signing of the summer window due to their ownership situation.

Ideally, they need a change of ownership as quickly as possible if they are to give themselves the best chance of being successful during the second half of the season.

However, fan optimism regarding a sale is slipping away and with the January transfer window approaching, frustration regarding the sale process is beginning to grow.

Considering the club has supposedly been up for sale for more than a year, you could understand why supporters are becoming impatient.

Even with the takeover saga rumbling on, Ruben Selles has been able to do a very good job at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with his side currently sitting in the top half of the League One table.

League One table (6th-8th) Team P GD Pts 6 Barnsley 17 4 27 7 Reading 16 2 27 8 Bolton Wanderers 16 -1 27 (Table correct as of December 3rd, 2024)

He will need help during the January window if he's to sustain this success though - and this assistance won't come unless a sale happens.

With many things riding on a sale, we take a look at what's happening regarding the takeover situation in Berkshire.

The Royals released a statement on November 28th to update fans on the takeover - and it wasn't exactly the best news.

The party that were believed to be in exclusivity are still in negotiations, with the process ongoing. The statement also repeated the desire of the selling and buying parties to complete a sale as quickly as possible.

However, it's unclear what progress there has been on a sale since exclusivity was announced on October 7th, and the club also hinted that they are facing considerable cash flow challenges.

Fans will be desperately hoping that player sales won't have to be made in January to fund the club for the remainder of the season.

Roger Smee remains in the Reading FC takeover mix

It has been reported by The Athletic that Roger Smee, who previously rescued the club from a merger with Oxford United in the 1980s, remains interested in getting a deal over the line.

And the same outlet has claimed that, contrary to reports, Smee is able to do a deal regardless of whether the club enters administration or not, and has submitted a bid with "significant local backing".

This is a promising update, but if he's to take control of the club again, he will need to come to an agreement with previous bidder Rob Couhig, who is currently blocking a sale and is still keen to buy the Royals.

Ex-Wycombe Wanderers owner Couhig is reportedly prepared to take current owner Dai Yongge to the High Court to force him into a sale, but whether he will succeed in that attempt remains to be seen.

It also remains to be seen whether the current bidder who was/is in exclusivity is getting closer to getting a deal over the line.