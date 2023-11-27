Highlights Reading FC's ownership under Dai Yongge has had a negative impact due to overspending and financial issues, leading to relegation and points deductions.

The Sell Before We Dai movement has been pushing for a takeover, with four offers currently on the table for the club.

Examples of successful takeovers in troubled situations, such as Derby County and Birmingham City, provide hope for Reading's future. Mike Ashley is considered a credible candidate for ownership.

The dark days for Reading FC under Dai Yongge's ownership could soon be coming to an end.

Yongge's arrival in 2017 just before the Royals were due to take to the Wembley pitch for the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town could have been the start of something great, but in recent years there has been problem after problem.

The overspending by the Chinese businessman in his first few years at the Berkshire club has come back to bite, with points deductions in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Championship seasons for breaching profit and sustainability regulations set by the EFL, with the club accumulating too much in losses over the span of three-year periods.

Relegation has since followed to League One, and Reading are struggling in the third tier under new head coach Ruben Selles, but what hasn't helped is unpaid and late wages and unpaid tax bills to HMRC, which left them with more points deductions and another mountain to climb.

The Sell Before We Dai movement has been pushing for a takeover for some time now and there has been multiple protests at matches this season, but there could be some movement within the next few weeks.

Last week, it was reported by the Reading Chronicle's James Earnshaw that there were four offers on the table for the club, with Yongge back in England to make decisions on who will be named the exclusive party - if any of them.

Exclusivity was hopefully to be named at the start of this week, but it did not happen, but takeovers can take a lot of time to sort out - you only have to look at Birmingham City and Derby County who have been in recent troublesome situations though to see that you can come out of it the other side in one piece.

Birmingham City and Derby County's situations that can provide hope to Reading

Derby of course were bankrolled by local businessman Mel Morris for a number of years, but when his spending breached Financial Fair Play, administrators were appointed in September 2021 after the club lost unprecedented amounts of money.

After nine months in administration, Derby finally found a buyer in the form of another local businessman and lifelong fan David Clowes, who firstly bought Pride Park but then followed that up by saving the club a week later.

The Rams still had a transfer embargo for another year, but Clowes has navigated the club out of that and they are operating as normal once again in a fantastic turnaround for a big club.

Birmingham meanwhile were taken over this past summer by American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner, who has made all the right noises, has already invested in the playing squad and improvements are being made to St. Andrew's.

Whilst the club's Far East ownership, Birmingham Sports Holdings still holds majority ownership with a 51 per cent stake in the club, it will only be a matter of time before that changes, with Wagner's team already running the football side of things.

For years though, there had been protests about the running of the club under BSH, which saw points deductions due to profit & sustainability breaches.

Clowes and Wagner just show that there can be the right party out there for Reading as well, but who may that be?

Who is the best fit for Reading ownership?

Only a few names are out in the public domain when it comes to interest in the Royals, but some of those are highly questionable, including ex-Bolton Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson and also Talal Al-Hammad, who was recently chairman of Wigan Athletic and is involved with the Luxembourg-based hedge fund company Genevra Associates.

The most credible of businessmen however who are interested as we know is probably Mike Ashley - Newcastle United fans will perhaps scoff at that assessment but whilst he remains unpopular at the Magpies, there is no denying that he is a shrewd operator.

There was perhaps a lack of investment in the Newcastle squad during his time at the club, but Reading need someone who will pay the bills, get the club running like a business for a while and then hopefully take them back to the Championship.

Ashley isn't everyone's cup of tea, but he looks to be the best bet of Reading staging a revival right now.