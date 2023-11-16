Highlights Reading FC is struggling in League One and their manager, Ruben Selles, bears much of the responsibility, but off-field issues are also harming the club.

The team has already been deducted points for financial breaches and could face further penalties after being charged with non-payment to HMRC.

A substantial points deduction would virtually guarantee relegation for the Royals and their current owner, Dai Yongge, has struggled with financial issues, making a takeover necessary.

Reading are still struggling in League One at the moment.

Manager Ruben Selles has to take a huge amount of responsibility for that, but off-field problems aren't exactly helping the club either.

They have already been deducted four points for breaching two of the EFL's financial rules this term and another points sanction could be on the horizon after being charged with continuous non-payment to HMRC earlier this month.

A hefty deduction would all but relegate the Royals who already look destined to be relegated to League Two at the end of this term.

League One Relegation Zone (As it stands) P GD Pts 21 Fleetwood Town 16 -7 16 22 Carlisle United 17 -7 14 23 Cheltenham Town 16 -18 9 24 Reading 16 -13 7

Back-to-back relegations would be tough to take for the Berkshire outfit - but many supporters are more concerned about the club's existence at this point. There are ownership issues at Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion, but the Royals are in a far worse situation at the moment.

Current owner Dai Yongge has struggled to pay bills on time in the past year or so, which has landed the club in hot water.

With this in mind, it's clear that a takeover is needed sooner rather than later and there have been plenty of rumours flying about regarding a potential sale in recent weeks.

We take a look at some of the latest reports to have emerged concerning this situation.

What did Ruben Selles say about Reading FC's takeover situation?

Selles has admitted to the Reading Chronicle that he has switched off from the takeover situation at the moment, as he fights to save his job.

Speaking on Tuesday night, he said: "I switched off on that matter because it was consuming a lot of time for me, so I decided to switch off.

"When it happens, it happens. If I have some requests from the club to speak with somebody then I will do it, but because there are so many things around, I decided to switch off on that matter and let the people in the club or the owner work on that.

"When they ask me, I will talk to somebody but I really need to get out of these things because I need to be able to focus even more on the football side."

The Royals are currently sitting at the bottom of the third-tier table, so Selles needs to focus on what's happening on the pitch and not be consumed by events off it.

What is Matt Rodda MP's hope for Reading FC?

Reading East MP Matt Rodda believes Sir John Madejski is a great example for the Royals' next owner to follow.

Madejski was the owner and part-owner of the club when the Berkshire side secured promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2005/06 and 2011/12 seasons - and helped to rescue the club back in 2014 when Anton Zingarevich left.

Speaking to the Reading Chronicle, Rodda said: "I really hope that Reading can have a more suitable, responsible owner, like Sir John Madejski.

"He should be a model for any owner that we get. Sir John was an amazing owner of the club, and he put the interests of the club first as a long-time Reading supporter and local man.

"That’s the type of person we want, not a businessperson who primarily sees the club as a way to make money."

Is Dai Yongge set to confirm preferred bidder for Reading FC?

Last week, it was reported by The Telegraph that current owner Dai was flying over to the UK for takeover talks.

During his time in the country, he is expected to pick a preferred bidder, with Mike Ashley and Genevra Associates named as two parties that have taken an interest in the club.

As of yesterday though, it's believed no party has been given a period of exclusivity to get a deal over the line, with three parties interested.