League One side Reading desperately require a takeover before the end of the season.

Quite a few of their first-team players are set to leave at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, as things stand, so the Royals need to have a new custodian in place before the season finishes to hand out new contracts and provide more certainty.

The club has been up for sale for more than a year now, but despite numerous exclusivity periods, a deal is yet to be completed and this has raised anxiety about the Berkshire side's future.

They may be doing well on the pitch, currently in the play-offs ahead of Stockport County and Leyton Orient, but it may not count for much unless there's certainty off it.

League One table (5th-7th) Team P GD Pts 5 Barnsley 25 6 42 6 Reading 24 6 41 7 Stockport County 25 10 38 (As of January 16th, 2025)

It seemed inevitable that Rob Couhig was going to take control of the third-tier side during the early stages of this term, but a deal collapsed in the end, and that has provided others with the opportunity to try and purchase the club.

Below, we take a look at the latest updates on the Royals' takeover situation.

Paul Taylor remains interested in Reading FC

According to BBC Radio Berkshire journalist Tim Dellor, Paul Taylor, who was the man in exclusivity back in October, is thought to be a "serious contender" to purchase the club.

He remains interested in the club, but he will need to agree a deal and undergo EFL tests to determine whether he would be a suitable owner.

It's claimed that current owner Dai Yongge is having weekly meetings in the UK regarding the sale of the club - and with sale handler Nigel Howe back from his ban - it will be interesting to see if any progress is made on a deal in the coming days and weeks.

Currently, the Royals are waiting for a bidder to inject the money needed to pay the club's bills for the remainder of the month, with nervousness at the club about how they are going to be paid.

If a bidder doesn't inject funds, player sales may be needed, or the club could even enter administration if the money runs out.

Former Wycombe Wanderers boss Couhig would have been hoping to get his hands on the club some months ago, having come so close to securing a takeover.

Couhig was previously thought to have retained his interest in the club, but the liens he held on the club have now been satisfied and it remains to be seen whether he still has a say on whether a sale goes through or not.

It's also been reported on BBC Radio Berkshire that his legal action against current owner Dai will not be an issue in terms of getting a sale over the line, which is a positive.

But whether Mr Dai will actually sell the club remains to be seen. Many fans are still sceptical.

Roger Smee claim made amid Reading FC takeover saga

Roger Smee was thought to be in the running to buy the club - and this was great news for fans - considering Smee saved the club before.

Robert Maxwell previously wanted to combine the Royals and Oxford United to form Thames Valley Royals, but Smee was able to take control of the Berkshire side.

Journalist Anthony Smith, who previously covered the club, recently reported that Smee has the sufficient funds required to submit a competitive offer and get a takeover deal over the line.

However, his offer seemingly hasn't been considered at this point.