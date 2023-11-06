Reading are seemingly yet to agree a takeover deal, which is a real negative considering the situation they find themselves in.

Paying bills late in the past year or so and being placed under an embargo numerous times, things on the pitch haven't been great either.

Currently bottom of the League One table below the likes of Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town and Cheltenham, the Royals' supporters are wondering when the club will finally hit rock bottom before they can rebuild again.

League One (21st-24th) P GD Pts 21 Carlisle United 16 -6 14 22 Fleetwood Town 15 -10 13 23 Cheltenham Town 15 -18 8 24 Reading 14 -12 6

Declining for quite some time now, their fans have endured a torrid time in recent years, with the start of 2022 marking the beginning of this dreadful chapter.

Results may have been good during the early stages of the last term - but that didn't last and their poor results during the second half of the season meant they couldn't avoid relegation.

Their six-point deduction didn't help their cause either, but the Berkshire side were nowhere near good enough anyway.

A change in manager hasn't changed their fortunes on the pitch, with Ruben Selles failing to squeeze the best out of his squad on a consistent basis, with the Royals performing particularly poorly in the league.

A takeover could help them to solve some of their issues - and we round up some of the latest news on the situation below.

Reading FC's HMRC revelation

It was reported by BBC Radio Berkshire journalist Tim Dellor last month that arrangements were being made for potential new owners to pay the bills.

The wages for October were paid, but it's unclear who injected the money needed for players and staff to get their money on time.

But HMRC remains unpaid at this point and it doesn't seem as though any potential investor is willing to pay that off just yet.

What is Mike Ashley set to buy?

According to the Daily Mail, Ashley is set to acquire Yorkshire-based cricket ground Headingley.

It played host to England's remarkable Ashes test victory back in the summer of 2019, with Ben Stokes and Jack Leach responsible for a remarkable comeback against Australia.

Yorkshire do have the option to buy the ground back, according to the same report, but it's unclear whether this purchase means he won't be buying the club.

Ironically, he will need to buy the Select Car Leasing Stadium if he bought the Royals and he wanted the arena under his control, because current owner Dai Yongge bought the stadium off the third-tier side.

What did Darragh MacAnthony say about Mike Ashley?

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes former Newcastle United owner Ashley would have the Royals in the Premier League in six years, making this prediction on talkSPORT.

He said: "I promise you, if Mike Ashley buys Reading, it'll be the best thing for the Reading fans.

"Mike Ashley could buy it in an hour, and he'll want a deal, and he'll get a deal."

That would be a remarkable achievement considering the Berkshire side look destined to be in League Two next season.

Not only are they bottom of the third-tier table, but another points deduction could potentially be on the way after they were charged by the EFL for continuous non-payment of HMRC.