League One club Reading need to get a takeover deal over the line if they are to stay alive and give themselves a chance of thriving in the future.

The Royals may have enjoyed the last day of the 2023/24 campaign, with their 3-2 win against Blackpool and party in a local pub in the evening likely to live long in the memory of supporters.

But a sale needs to be the number one priority, now the season has finished.

That will allow the Berkshire outfit to retain players and recruit some additions, with quite a few signings needed this summer if they are to give themselves a chance to improve on their finish from last season.

League One Table (16th-18th) End of 2023/24 season P GD Pts 16 Charlton Athletic 46 -1 53 17 Reading 46 -2 53 18 Cambridge United 46 -22 48

Matty Carson, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Clinton Mola and Sam Hutchinson have all been released and former loanees Dom Ballard, Tom Holmes, Zane Monlouis and Paul Mukairu have all returned to their parent clubs, so there are a few gaps to fill in their squad.

They can get to work on this if/when a takeover deal is done.

And we have the latest headlines involving the club's takeover situation below.

Local media claim on Reading FC takeover

Speaking on BBC Radio Berkshire yesterday, presenter Kirsten O'Brien provided some hope to fans, who are keen to see a sale go through as quickly as possible.

She said: "We have talked so much about it (Reading's situation).

"But now, there are rumours that the club is going to go ahead with its sale later this week, apparently.

"That's what we're hearing."

For fans who have been starved of concrete updates on the club's sale, this is a potentially exciting update.

However, this is just one snippet of reported information and no other outlets have reported similar at this point.

When a sale is close to being completed, you would imagine that more outlets will get wind of this formation, even with non-disclosure agreements in place.

Ruben Selles makes Reading FC vow amid takeover uncertainty

Manager Ruben Selles is clearly an ambitious person, with the 40-year-old keen to manage in the top leagues after briefly taking charge of Southampton in the Premier League last year.

For now though, he is keen to continue working at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, although he knows a takeover isn't certain to happen.

Producing a piece for the Coaches' Voice, he wrote: "Looking ahead, longer-term, my ambition is always to come back to the top level and try to compete against the very best teams. Hopefully, one day, I can complete that by doing it with the national team of my country.

"Right now, I have a fantastic group at Reading that I would really like to continue working with. But we need to see what happens with the takeover.

Related Reading FC must deal Portsmouth transfer blow after lifeline revealed: View Craig isn't one of the first names on the teamsheet in Berkshire - but the Royals must keep the midfielder for now.

"It can be that the takeover doesn’t happen.

"Nobody from the club deserves to have a season like the last one, with points deductions, uncertainty every payday, not being able to go to hotels the day before the game, waking up one day and seeing that they intend to sell the training ground. That chaos, we cannot have again.

"We need to focus on bringing the love of football to the players, staff and fans. Then I believe we could have a lot of fun."

His comments shouldn't alarm fans, with Selles clearly taking a cautious approach, but it just reinforces the fact that a sale isn't done until it's done.

Two more Redwood Holdings charges appears

It has been revealed on Companies House that two more charges have been registered on RFC Bearwood Limited, which is a key chunk of the Royals' training ground.

Judging by one of the documents, it looks as though Redwood Holdings 1 Ltd have loaned the club at least £2.8m so far, which isn't a small amount of money.

These charges don't necessarily indicate that a takeover is close to happening, but the fact the party is still interested in purchasing the club is a promising sign, on the condition that they are prepared to act responsibly and have enough money to keep the club afloat in the long term.