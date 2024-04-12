Reading are now hoping to be in the clear soon when it comes to the ownership issues.

The club’s current owner is Chinese businessman Dai Yongge, who has had a majority stake in the club since May 2017.

He took over from Thais Lady Sasima Srivikorn, Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth and Narin Niruttinanon, although the latter still has a minority stake in the club.

But since Yongge’s arrival in Berkshire, the club have been on a downward spiral, with plenty of point deductions culminating in relegation to League One last season.

Reading FC's points deductions under Dai Yongge When? What for? How many points? November 2021 Breach of profit and sustainability rules 6 April 2022 Breach of conditions of a business plan 6 August 2023 Missed wage payments 1 September 2023 Suspended points deduction applied following Dai's failure to deposit money in a club account 3 February 2024 Late HMRC payments 2 Total points deducted: 18

But last month, Yongge committed to a letter of intent with a purchaser of the football club, with the deal expected to be completed next month.

With the takeover not completed though, we take a look at the latest news regarding the sale of the club.

Potential buyers revealed

With the deal being worked on by both parties, they cannot legally reveal who the buyers are until the deal is completed.

However, it has been reported by Bloomberg that the group looking to purchase the club are the Chiron Sports Group.

Chiron Sports Group are based in Switzerland, and are backed by Christian Angermayer, a German entrepreneur, and Robin Lauber, a biotech investor and a descendant of a Swiss real estate family.

Leo Rifkind, a former director at Charlton Athletic, manages their offices in London and the Swiss city Basel.

Hopefully for Reading fans, these buyers have genuine backers who are ready to invest heavily into the club’s future.

Chiron Sports Group visited Reading

With Chiron Sports Group said to be looking to buy the club, naturally they would have to visit the club to carry on talks.

According to Bloomberg, Rifkind met with executives of the club in Reading at the end of last week along with a representative of Chiron’s partners in the deal.

This will all come as welcome news for Reading fans, who are hoping a deal can be finalised after years of torment with Yongge at the helm.

Selles takes swipe at Yongge

The fans have endured a lot with Yongge in charge, but manager Ruben Selles has had to deal with a lot this season as manager of the club.

Selles has had his coaches leave due to the club not being able to pay them, he was restricted to only being able to sign one player in the January window to bolster their squad, and the points deductions.

So understandably he is frustrated with the owner, and took a little indirect dig at him when speaking about the donations fans made to the club, when the future of the club looked uncertain after the club had a reported shortfall of £1 million last month.

He said: "It is a dilemma because I know they want to support the club, but at the end of the day we have an ownership structure and management group that should take care of the club, not rely on the charity of fans because someone can’t run the club properly."