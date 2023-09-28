Highlights Reading FC has been mismanaged and faced multiple points deductions under owner Dai Yongge, resulting in relegation to League One and ongoing struggles in the third tier.

Reading’s woes set to continue

It has been a dismal period for the Royals, who have been mismanaged under owner Dai Yongge in recent years, which has resulted in several points deductions.

They were hit with a penalty last season that contributed to the side dropping to League One, and the problems have not gone away in the third tier.

Ruben Selles’ side are in the relegation zone due to the four points they have already lost, whilst another deduction could be on the way, with Yongge failing to meet the obligations he had promised the authorities in the past.

Therefore, fans are understandably furious at the way the club are operating, and there are regular protests on the terraces as they look to force Yongge out.

Reading takeover could be on the cards

There is some light at the end of the tunnel though, as the Telegraph revealed that there are several interested parties in the Berkshire outfit, with one group thought to be in ‘advanced’ negotiations.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t solve the current problems, and the way Reading have been run is a wider warning for other clubs up and down the country.

MP sends message on Reading situation

That has prompted Bracknell MP James Sunderland to get involved, and Reading Today explained how he wants the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport to be involved, as well as calling on the Government’s Football Governance White Paper to be used as soon as possible. Plus, he had a message that stated just how important the club is to the local people.

“You will be aware from recent meetings in Westminster that Reading Football Club remains in a precarious and indebted predicament.

“As the only Football League club in Berkshire, it is a matter of great disappointment that a total of 16 points have now been deducted in three years for breaking financial rules, which has directly led to the club being relegated into League One and at risk from being placed into administration. This is heartbreaking for all players, fans and many of our constituents, all of whom deserve better and who simply wish to see their beloved club survive.

“Reading Football Club must not be allowed to fail, and we seek your full support in ensuring that it secures a solvent, prosperous and successful future.”

What next for Reading?

In the bigger picture, it’s all about the takeover going through, as it seems the only way the club can progress is if the current ownership moves on. So, the talk of interest in Reading is great news, but we know these things can take time.

In the short term, Selles has to try and galvanise his players, as they look to get results to climb the table and get out of the bottom four.

Reading are back in action on Saturday when they host Burton Albion.