Highlights Reading FC is in desperate need of a takeover as their financial struggles continue, with potential winding-up petitions on the horizon.

The club's current owner has faced multiple petitions, and without a solution, administration seems imminent.

The team is also performing poorly on the pitch, sitting at the bottom of the league table and facing potential back-to-back relegations, making it difficult to attract investors.

League One side Reading are crying out for a takeover as they continue to struggle financially.

Being placed under an embargo for failing to pay HMRC on time, another winding up petition could be on the horizon sooner rather than later and that's worrying for a club that have faced a number of petitions under current owner Dai Yongge.

With a solution yet to be found, you feel the Royals are edging closer to administration, and things on the pitch aren't going well either.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the third-tier table, they are staring back-to-back relegations in the face and that's the last thing the Berkshire outfit need as they try to make themselves attractive to potential investors.

League One P GD Pts 20 Northampton Town 14 -2 14 21 Carlisle United 16 -6 14 22 Fleetwood Town 14 -10 12 23 Cheltenham Town 15 -18 8 24 Reading 14 -12 6

Supporters are beside themselves at their current situation and you can't blame them, with the club close to hitting rock bottom if they haven't already.

A takeover won't solve all of their problems straight, but it will boost the club's chances of staying alive and many fans would take that at this stage, as long as the bills are paid.

Sticking to this theme, we take a look at the latest takeover news involving the Royals.

Potential owners possibly set to pay Reading FC's bills

BBC Radio Berkshire journalist Tim Dellor has revealed that arrangements are currently being made for potential new owners to pay bills today.

Not only do the Royals need to pay HMRC to have their embargo lifted and avoid another potential winding-up petition, but they are also due to pay their players and staff around this time.

Paying players and staff on time proved to be an issue on numerous occasions last term and their failure to pay players on time and in full on three occasions last season led to them being charged by the EFL.

Although this update could indicate that a takeover is close, former Sheffield United bidder Dozy Mmobuosi reportedly injected cash into the Blades but failed to have his deal ratified in the end.

What's the latest on Mike Ashley's interest in Reading FC?

Helicopters belonging to Frasers Group were published on social media on Sunday - and reports followed hours later that Mike Ashley was looking into a potential deal to buy the Royals.

Alan Nixon believes Alan Pardew could potentially return to the Berkshire side if Ashley does agree a takeover deal and gets it over the line, with the pair having a relationship from their time together at Newcastle United.

Friends of Ashley suggested the Royals could be a good buy for him and with the ex-Magpies owner interested in taking on a new project, the third-tier side could be the club for him.

Which potential owner is confident of completing a Reading FC takeover?

Rich Energy CEO William Storey is confident that his consortium will be able to purchase the club, even though he failed to take control of Coventry City and Sunderland in the past.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire on Friday, he said: "I think I would absolutely be in pole position [to take over the club].

"There's some interesting names that have been bandied around.

"There's a US investment firm, there's also Gymshark which is a UK retail brand, a brand which I always thought Rich Energy would be bigger than but a good brand that's conceived well and a good business."

Reading FC takeover talks progressing with several parties

Takeover talks with "at least a few" parties are happening at this point, according to James Earnshaw.

The same journalist, however, has also reported that a period of exclusivity is yet to be granted to any party in negotiations and this suggests a sale isn't close at this point.

Even when a period of exclusivity is granted, they will have to go through several EFL checks.