Reading fans staged another protest against owner Dai Youngge during their 2-1 defeat to Eastleigh in the FA Cup on Sunday.

With the game live on ITV, Royals fans made the most of the opportunity to protest and raise awareness of their situation under Youngge by throwing tennis balls and fake money onto the pitch, which led to the game being delayed.

Youngge is open to selling the club who have received multiple points deductions for breaking the EFL's profit and sustainability rules. A six-point deduction during the 2022/23 campaign saw Reading relegated to League One. They would have stayed up without the deduction.

Owner Youngge is deeply unpopular amongst supporters at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and protest groups such as 'Sell Before We Dai' are pushing to encourage him to sell the club before more damage is done.

What's the latest Reading FC takeover news?

According to Wokingham Today, Youngge has been in discussions with several interested parties. Last week, the Reading Chronicle reported that the club were close to agreeing exclusivity with European-based hedge fund, Generva Associates.

Generva Associates are described as 'a dynamic investment management company' that specialises in the world of sport and entertainment.

However, some supporters have concerns due to the involvement of Talal Al-Hammad. Al-Hammad is a general partner at Generva Associates and was previously the chairman of Wigan Athletic until the Latics were sold in the summer. Wigan supporters have warned their Reading counterparts about his involvement, so some supporters remain sceptical.

Sell Before We Dai told Wokingham Today, "Reports that Reading FC is on the brink of signing an exclusivity agreement with Genevra Associates are a welcome development, and we greet the news that Dai Yongge is close to selling with cautious optimism.

"“We implore all sides to work tirelessly and in good faith to reach an agreement that benefits the Reading FC community as a whole – not just the individuals exchanging vast sums of money.

"Ever since Genevra Associates were first publicly mentioned in relation to buying the club, they have been in contact with fans via STAR. This is a welcome exchange and from what we’ve been used to under Dai, but it will not absolve them of scrutiny."

In recent days, The Sun have reported that former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is interested in buying the Royals' Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Ashley already owns Coventry City's CBS Arena and is said to be keen on acquiring Reading's 24,000 seater stadium. The former Newcastle owner has been linked with buying the club, but it now seems like he's interested in becoming the club's landlord rather than the owner.

How are Reading FC performing this season?

The Royals have endured a tough season in League One after relegation from the Championship. The club are 23rd in the division, five points from safety.

However, the club have suffered further points deductions this season, taking their total to 16 points deducted in two years.

The Royals were knocked out of the FA Cup recently but have enjoyed better luck in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, beating Exeter City 9-0, Swindon Town 5-0 and Arsenal U21's 5-2.

They face Charlton Athletic in the second round in the coming days.