Highlights Reading FC are in desperate need of a takeover to save the club from potential extinction.

The club has been performing poorly both on and off the pitch, currently sitting at the bottom of the League One table.

Genevra Associates, a hedge fund, is close to signing a deal for exclusivity to complete a takeover of Reading FC.

Reading are in dire need of a takeover as quickly as possible.

Supporters of West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday have set up protest groups to get their respective owners out as well, and understandably so, but it's the Royals who are in the most danger of going extinct at this stage unless a resolution is found.

Not only are the Royals failing off the pitch - but they have also been poor on it for much of the season with the club currently sitting bottom of the League One table - just a matter of months after being relegated from the Championship. They remain bottom despite their victory over Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.

League One Relegation Zone P GD Pts 21 Fleetwood Town 17 -10 16 22 Carlisle United 18 -7 15 23 Cheltenham Town 17 -16 12 24 Reading 17 -12 10

The Berkshire outfit need stability more than anything else at this point - and a takeover should provide them with that.

As a club that are close to London, have a decent history and have a decent amount of potential with the right custodian in place, it's no surprise that several parties have been linked to several parties.

There has been a major update in the past 24 hours though and with this, we have rounded up some of the latest takeover news at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

What's the latest on Genevra Associates' attempts to buy Reading FC?

Genevra Associates, a hedge fund, are on the verge of signing a deal that will give them a period of exclusivity to get a takeover deal over the line.

That's according to the Reading Chronicle, who believe this deal will be signed in the coming days.

The European-based hedge fund have been interested in the club for some time and have sustained this interest, with this persistence now set to pay dividends.

Former Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad (pictured above) is a General Partner at Genvra, but it's currently unclear whether he will be involved if the group get the green light from the EFL to take control of the club.

When are Reading FC hoping to have a takeover completed?

The Berkshire side are hoping that this takeover deal will be confirmed by January, according to the same report from the Reading Chronicle.

With wages and taxes needing to be paid, having a new owner in as quickly as possible will be ideal in the club's quest to enter a new chapter.

Related Significant Reading FC takeover update emerges as consortium set to sign agreement It appears that Dai Yongge has agreed to a Royals takeover, but it isn't with Mike Ashley...

Once exclusivity is obtained, it will then be down to the EFL to determine whether Genevra are suitable owners or not.

If they aren't, current owner Dai Yongge will need to pick a new bidder to sell the club to, with former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley previously expressing an interest.

Which party is out of the race to buy Reading FC?

The Athletic's journalist Matt Slater has revealed that DA Capital were interested in buying the club, but have seemingly pulled out after taking over non-league side Nuneaton Borough.

DA Capital are an investment firm who are keen to buy businesses from those who are ready to cash in - and that's one reason why it was no surprise to hear that they were interested in the Royals.

Former Hull City managing director Nick Thompson is involved in the company and Nuneaton. With this in mind, he probably would have been a key figure at the SCL Stadium if they had secured a takeover.