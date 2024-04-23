League One side Reading have managed to secure survival.

Some people will see that as a remarkable position considering they were in deep relegation trouble earlier this season - and some would have expected the Royals to bounce back with the calibre of players they have in their squad.

Despite the quality they have in their squad though, they have faced major off-field problems, with six points being deducted from their total during the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

These points deductions could have deflated the Royals, but they bounced back and managed to secure their safety with a couple of games to spare, having sealed survival after their draw at Barnsley earlier this month.

League One Table (17th-21st) (As of April 23rd, 2024) P GD Pts 17 Reading 45 -3 50 18 Shrewsbury Town 45 -30 48 19 Cambridge United 44 -22 46 20 Burton Albion 45 -25 46 21 Cheltenham Town 44 -25 41

Following a disappointing result at the weekend, the Berkshire club will be keen to sign off the 2023/24 campaign with a positive result against Blackpool, who are still competing for the play-offs at this stage.

A win would be a great way for the Royals to end their campaign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - but what happens off the pitch in the coming weeks will be more vital - with a takeover yet to be completed.

And we have rounded up some newsbites on the takeover situation.

Bloomberg were the first official outlet to reveal that Chiron Sports Group were the party that agreed an exclusivity deal with current owner Dai Yongge.

And before the Royals' clash against Lincoln City on 6th April, an article was released by the same outlet, claiming that Chiron's key figure Leo Rifkind met executives at the club on the previous day, along with one of the group's partners. The partner was described to be a US West Coast investor.

That could be seen as a real positive for the Berkshire side, with this investor unlikely to have any problems transferring funds from the United States to the United Kingdom anytime soon.

Getting money out of China has seemingly been an issue for Dai, so whoever succeeds the Chinese businessman will need to avoid having these same issues.

Looking at Companies House documents, it seems as though Chiron have set up Redwood Holdings 1 LTD, with Rifkind a director of both companies.

Redwood have registered two charges against the Royals' Bearwood training facility, which confirms that Chiron's links to the sale are accurate.

Interestingly, another company, called Redwood Capital, have businessmen Jim Davis, Kevin Loden and Alan Butler involved.

Three people with the same name have been listed as either officers or people with significant control of Red UK Purchaser LTD, which was set up in September last year and is based in Bracknell.

Bracknell is only 25 minutes down the road from Reading - and that has increased speculation about who is and isn't involved in the takeover - with a fan pointing this connection out last week.

Davis' cousin is Steve Bisciotti, who is the co-founder of Redwood Capital along with Davis. Bisciotti owns NFL team Baltimore Ravens, so this is a link to keep an eye on.

Sell Before We Dai speak out on Reading FC takeover

Reading campaign group Sell Before We Dai, who have spent the last 10 months pressuring the Royals' current owner to sell the club, were cautiously optimistic yesterday when they posted on X.

They haven't heard any negative developments - and nothing suggests that this takeover deal isn't progressing - which can only be good news for the supporters.

"Not much news is (hopefully!) good news," SBWD posted.

"We've not had much to say recently because the sale appears to be progressing. We know staff, players and taxman have been paid and in general, the lack of noise implies a lack of drama, which is good - we've had more than enough of that this season.

"For those asking 'how long will it take?', nobody can say for certain. But this document from Portsmouth's sale gives some indication of the hoops that need to be jumped through (see page 7-9), by our reckoning - we're in 'stage three'.

"Until then, there's not much more we can do other than to continually advertise what a fantastic opportunity we are for any buyer. Let's end the season on a real high at Blackpool - loud, proud and a little bit Spanish."

'Stage three' is the implementation stage, according to this document, which is a promising sign if their hunch is correct.