Reading have been on a steady decline over the last decade.

A number of bottom-half Championship finishes eventually culminated in relegation to League One last season, with the Royals returning to the third tier for the first time since 2002.

This season has not gone quite to plan for the Royals, though, with the club embroiled in a relegation battle, trying to avoid playing in the fourth tier since 1992.

The club has been given points deductions for the last three seasons, due to the financial issues surrounding the club because of their owner, Chinese businessman Dai Yongge.

In each season they have seen six points be deducted, with the points being deducted last season ending up relegating them. The club are hoping this does not end up being the case for a second successive season.

The Royals are currently seven points clear of the relegation zone, but most teams below them have at least a game or two in hand.

League One Table (18th-21st) (As of March 18th) P GD Pts 18 Reading 39 -2 42 19 Burton Albion 38 -19 39 20 Cambridge United 38 -23 39 21 Cheltenham Town 37 -20 35

Here is the latest news regarding the potential takeover of Reading.

Group close to being given exclusivity

According to the Reading Chronicle, Reading are in ‘advanced exclusivity talks’ with prospective buyers from North America.

It is said that the deal would involve buying the club and Reading’s home ground, the Select Car Leasing Stadium and a deal could be agreed in principle this week.

This came as brilliant news after a tumultuous week for Royals fans, following the news of the proposed sale of the training ground.

Fans protest against training ground sale

Reading announced on Thursday afternoon that they had agreed a deal to sell their Bearwood Park training ground to divisional rivals Wycombe Wanderers. A deal is not finalised yet, but Wycombe do have exclusivity.

Outraged by the news, Reading fans, and some Wycombe supporters, gathered to protest outside of Wycombe’s home ground of Adams Park on Friday evening, in protest.

Reading fans’ campaign group, Sell Before We Dai, told the BBC that “selling one of the club's key assets makes the club even less attractive to a new owner".

Former Reading players speak out on training ground sale

With the training ground sale catching attention nationwide, it was natural that some key figures around the club would have their say.

Several former Reading players have spoken out on their own social media accounts about the news.

Former Royals striker Kevin Doyle, who was part of the record-breaking Championship winning side in the 05/06 season - posted on his X account saying: “This is a disgrace, Reading is being sold for parts, some fit and proper owners test that was EFL.”

Yakou Meite, who joined Cardiff City last summer after seven years in Berkshire, posted on his X account saying: “So sad to see what is happening at Reading. I really hope that everything will be resolved soon, all the fans and people working there don't deserve that. Always a royal.”

Finally, Tom McIntyre, who left his boyhood club for Portsmouth in January, posted on his X account saying: “What an absolutely shocking decision! Nothing short of a disgrace.”

It will no doubt be good for Reading fans to see some of their former players showing how much they care about the club in their dire situation.