Dai has flown over to the UK.

The potential takeover offers hope for Reading supporters who are eager for a new owner, but it's crucial that Dai selects a capable group of people to lead the club forward.

Reading owner Dai Yongge is expected to make a decision on a preferred bidder for a takeover earlier next week, according to The Telegraph.

The same report states that Dai has flown into the UK as he looks to wrap up a deal, having failed to succeed during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Having taken over in 2017, there was a lot of optimism at the time, but reckless spending and terrible mismanagement have meant the Royals have gone from Championship play-off finalists to the bottom of the League One table in six years.

League One (21st-24th) P GD Pts 21 Carlisle United 16 -6 14 22 Fleetwood Town 15 -10 13 23 Cheltenham Town 15 -18 8 24 Reading 15 -12 7

There have been numerous protests against the Royals' owner in recent months as the situation has worsened, with the Berkshire outfit being charged in the summer following Dai's failure to pay wages on time and in full on three different occasions last season.

A one-point deduction was implemented after that - and a further three were deducted last month following Dai's failure to put enough money into a designated club account to pay wages.

Unfortunately for the third-tier side, another deduction could potentially be on the horizon at the SCL Stadium, with the club being charged by the EFL once more earlier this month for multiple non-payments to HMRC.

That HMRC debt has since been paid - but the club's supporters won't be relaxing until a takeover deal is completed - with many worrying about the possibility of the Royals going into administration.

The debt being paid has eased those fears slightly, but it remains to be seen whether Dai can pay all bills on time and in full before a takeover deal is approved by the EFL.

One thing is for certain: he is ready to sell up and that will come as great news for the Royals' fanbase who are keen to see a new owner come in.

Which parties are interested in buying Reading FC?

Mike Ashley is still believed to be interested in buying the Royals - but it remains to be seen whether he can come out on top in this race because he isn't the only man who has an interest at this point.

Genevra Associates are another party in the frame after submitting a fresh bid to buy the club - but there have been whispers about other potential parties including Gymshark.

It seems as though there are some options for Dai to choose from though, which is good news for the Royals.

This is great news for supporters - because the vast majority of the fanbase is keen to see him move on now.

However, the fact he is choosing the preferred bidder is worrying (but expected) because he hasn't proved to be a good decision-maker in Berkshire.

You just have to hope that he has the right advisors around him - and Nigel Howe is one person he should definitely be listening to.

Another bad owner could completely kill the Berkshire outfit off, so Dai needs to ensure that he picks the best group of people to take the club forward.

It's the least he could do after overseeing a major decline at the football club.