Reading's fall into League One earlier this year coincided with the club's breach of the EFL's Profit and Sustainability regulations, with a six-point deduction in the Championship hindering their chances of survival.

Failure to meet an agreed budget in line with a business plan agreed with the EFL led to the Royals being punished, and those punishments haven't stopped in the 2023-24 season.

Dai Yongge's failure to pay the wages of players and staff on time and in full on multiple occasions last season saw them deducted one point in August in League One, with three more coming off recently due to Yongge's failure to submit a value equivalent of 125 per cent of the club's monthly wage bill into a bank account by the relevant deadline.

Is anyone interested in buying Reading?

Royals supporters desperately want someone to arrive at the club to free them of Yongge and restore a bit of hope back after his misdemeanours, but perhaps the only interested party that has been made public would not enthuse them too much.

According to former Royals reporter Courtney Friday, there is interest from British businessman William Storey, who is believed to have been in meeting with the club's hierarchy on Monday.

Storey though has a rather chequered past which would probably mean Reading supporters would rather stick for now with the devil that they already know in the form of Yongge.

The 45-year-old is best known for his short time sponsoring the Haas Racing team in Formula One with his Rich Energy drinks company, but it was a deal that ended in disaster when the agreement was terminated halfway into the 2019 season, less than a year after joining forces.

The legitimacy of Storey's business credentials and his actual drinks brand has been widespread, and Reading aren't the only club in the EFL that he has tried to become a part of.

In 2020, Storey claiming to have submitted a bid for Sunderland whilst they were in League One, with a non-disclosure agreement apparently signed off with then-owner Stewart Donald.

Nothing came to fruition however, but two years later in the midst of another boardroom struggle at the Stadium of Light, it was reported that Storey had made a £42 million bid to take control of the Black Cats - again though it did not amount to anything.

Another club that Storey declared his interest in in 2022 was that of Coventry City after he challenged Doug King's agreement to buy the Sky Blues, claimed that it breached an exclusivity agreement he signed with the Midlands outfit in October.

Storey later pulled out of a bid to buy Coventry though, and he has been quiet on the footballing front since - until now.

Does Dai Yongge want to sell the club?

Despite the demands of supporters, groups and the fact that he failed to keep up with the payment of players and staff last season, you'd think that Yongge may want out of the Royals after racking up significant financial losses.

However, this appears to be far from the case and in multiple club statements in recent times, Yongge's interest in finding external investors to help him with the funding of the club has been noted.

It looks as though Reading's Chinese regime will continue for a little while longer, and it's highly likely that Storey will not be involved at the club as he may struggle to pass the Owners' and Directors' test of the EFL.