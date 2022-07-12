Reading FC take clear transfer stance on trialist following Sheffield Wednesday departure

Championship outfit Reading are keen to sign former Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson after taking him on trial, according to an update from Berkshire Live.

The 32-year-old was released on the expiration of his contract at Hillsborough this summer despite other key departures at the back, with Chey Dunkley also being let go and the likes of Harlee Dean and Lewis Gibson returning to their parent clubs.

Despite the Owls’ failure to win promotion back to the second tier at the first time of asking, he could earn himself a move back there with Paul Ince’s side deciding to give him a chance to impress on trial along with many other free agents.

He even impressed for the Royals against Benfica in a friendly last weekend, standing out as one of the Berkshire outfit’s most lively players during their 2-0 loss to the Portuguese giants.

It currently remains to be seen whether he would ply his trade as a centre-back or in central midfield if he was to sign on the dotted line at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but they are two areas Ince will want to address before the summer window closes.

However, current restrictions mean they are limited to just loan deals and free transfers at this stage, making the former Owl a potentially suitable addition if the two parties can agree a sensible wage package.

The Verdict:

Hutchinson could be a very useful signing because of his ability to play in the middle of the park and in central defence – because the Royals are limited in what they can do this summer in terms of their incoming transfer business so will need players that can fill multiple roles.

As a midfielder, he could potentially be an alternative to Tyrese Fornah in terms of providing a shield in front of the second-tier outfit’s defence, something that’s much-needed considering their struggles at the back last season.

One thing they do need to be wary of is his previous injury struggles, though he did manage to record a respectable amount of game time last season and this is one reason for optimism for Ince’s side.

They suffered badly with injuries last season and will want players that have a reasonably good history in terms of their fitness – but they aren’t exactly getting that with Hutchinson so they will need to monitor him carefully.

If they can get half a season out of the 32-year-old though, that could be sufficient considering the fact they are likely to bring more signings in between now and the end of the window.