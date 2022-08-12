Reading FC take transfer stance on player amid exit links

Championship side Reading would prefer to send George Puscas out on a potential loan-to-buy agreement at this stage, according to a report from Berkshire Live.

The 26-year-old had a real chance to turn around his career at the Select Car Leasing during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign with both Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite out injured.

However, he scored just twice in 27 appearances, struggling up front on his own with his only goals coming against non-league outfit Kidderminster Harriers and league rivals Huddersfield Town, with the Romanian starting along Joao against the Terriers.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Reading FC players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Chris Gunter Yes No

With this, he was sent out to loan to Pisa for the second last of the 2021/22 campaign, managing to record eight goals in 22 appearances for the Italian second-tier side as he played a big part in helping them to retain their place in the promotion mix.

Despite this, the Serie B outfit opted against pursuing the forward permanently following their failure to secure a return to the top flight.

However, he may struggle again this term if he forces his way back into contention at the SCL Stadium, with manager Paul Ince recently implementing a 3-4-2-1 system in Berkshire.

He is reportedly looking to move away from the club between now and the end of the summer window – but the Royals want to negotiate a loan-to-buy deal with any club that comes in for him and it’s currently unclear whether that will negatively impact his chances of leaving before the transfer deadline.

The Verdict:

An exit does need to be negotiated because that may give the Royals the best chance of recruiting Naby Sarr and other transfer targets between now and the end of the transfer window.

Not only is Sarr required – but an attacking midfielder, a left-back and a striker if Puscas does end up leaving – giving the Berkshire side plenty to do in the coming weeks to ensure they are competitive throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Their recent injury woes show how important it is that they have depth – and it looks as though the 26-year-old’s potential departure could enable Ince to bring in one or two more additions so it will be interesting to see if he moves on.

Getting most of his wages off the books will be the most important thing at this stage to allow others to come in, with the likes of Sarr and Omari Hutchinson likely to be two great signings if they can get deals over the line.

A left-back from the Premier League is believed to be on their radar too – and they will want to ensure they are in a good position to recruit him if or when he becomes available. Bringing him in could be crucial because competition for Nesta Guinness-Walker’s spot is sorely needed.