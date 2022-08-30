Reading FC take transfer decision on first-teamer

Reading are keen to loan out young midfielder Dejan Tetek before the summer transfer window closes, as per an update from Berkshire Live.

The Serbian has spent the early stages of the campaign on the sidelines – but has appeared for the club Under-21 team recently and could be set to make a return to action with Paul Ince needing as many options at his disposal as possible at this stage.

However, the 19-year-old could potentially be pushed out of the first-team picture very soon with Massimo Luongo being linked with a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, though the Australian isn’t believed to be as close to this potential switch as previously suggested.

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1) Joe Lumley Middlesbrough QPR Brighton Accrington Stanley

If the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man does turn up in Berkshire though, the Serbian’s potential place in the matchday squad could be in danger with Tyrese Fornah and Mamadou Loum already available as existing defensive midfield options.

Jeff Hendrick and Ovie Ejaria can also operate in the middle of the park and with these existing options at ex-England international Ince’s disposal, they are now looking to send Tetek out on a temporary spell with clubs in League One, League Two and abroad all taking an interest in him.

Already loaning out fellow academy graduates including Jeriel Dorsett and Luke Southwood this summer, the Serbian could be the next man out the door.

The Verdict:

It would benefit the 19-year-old if he was to win game time elsewhere because he’s played academy football for a while now and with a bit of first-team experience under his belt, he’s ready to go elsewhere.

However, you just feel the Royals would benefit from keeping him in Berkshire until they do get someone like Luongo in, because they risk leaving themselves short in the middle of the park otherwise.

It does feel as though the Berkshire outfit would benefit more from bringing in a more attack-minded midfielder though to provide them with an extra threat in the final third and this is why keeping Tetek around may be useful.

In the long term though, it could harm Ince’s side if they don’t send him away on a temporary spell because he will only be able to fulfil his potential if he can get regular minutes on the pitch.

This is something he’s unlikely to get with the second-tier side this term unless there’s another major injury crisis. He can fill in as a right wing-back too – but Andy Yiadom, Kelvin Abrefa and Junior Hoilett can all operate there.