Highlights Leicester City's strong performance in the Sky Bet Championship is a cause for concern for Reading fans.

Leicester City's current form, with 39 points from 42 possible, suggests they may be on track to beat Reading's famous points tally.

Leicester City could potentially surpass Reading's record of 106 points from the 2005/06 season, as they are currently averaging just under 2.8 points per game.

Leicester City are absolutely flying at the moment, and Reading fans might be among those most concerned by that.

Many were surprised when the Foxes suffered relegation from the Premier League last year.

The feeling for much of the campaign last season was that they had enough good players to get out of trouble but, ultimately, they could not avoid the drop.

Some of those big names moved on, of course, but City managed to keep a host of their better players, and going into the second tier season they looked really strong.

Indeed, that is proving more than accurate right now, with them 14 points clear of third place Leeds United - who they face on Friday - having won 13 matches and lost just once this season.

39 points from a possible 42, then, and Reading fans may well be worrying their famous points tally from the second tier is at serious threat...

Where are Leicester City in the Sky Bet Championship table?

Reading's Championship record

Rightly a source of pride for Royals fans, the 106 points that Reading accrued back in the 2005/06 season on their way to promotion to the Premier League looks like a tally that could be seriously beaten this year.

Of course, we've had similar thoughts before in the recent past when sides have made great starts to the campaign before being reined in a little, but this year the Foxes just simply look a cut above.

They may have dips, of course, but you do feel as though they are going to get close to the record, if not surpass it.

For Reading, bigger issues are obviously on the mind at the moment, as fans hope for a resolution with the ownership situation and an upturn in results on the pitch as well, but potentially losing the 106 record would also be a bit of a blow.

For now, though, Reading fans can take some solace in the fact that the record is still theirs, and any Leicester loss may well be welcomed almost as much as a Royals win - almost.

How many points could Leicester City end the Sky Bet Championship season with?

The question is, then, how many points can Leicester get this year?

Purely on mathematics, they could batter the 106 record - though it is unlikely they will carry on their current form at this level at least.

They're averaging just under 2.8 points a game at the moment, which would see them hit 128 points over a 46 game campaign.

That surely won't happen, but looking at Reading's 05/06 results the Foxes do look capable of taking the record.

Reading won 31, drew 13 and lost (still incredibly) just two matches that season.

Leicester may well lose more than two games in the league this year but it's their rate of wins that could put the Royals under threat.

The fact is this: Leicester need 68 more points from another 32 games left in the division - a very attainable target for them now - and Reading fans will just hope they hit a blip at some point soon.