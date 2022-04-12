Reading FC suffer player blow ahead of critical few weeks

Reading’s fears of relegation will not be allayed with the news that John Swift could be out of action for a few weeks, as reported by Berkshire Live.

The Royals have been dragged down the division this campaign thanks to a points deduction and some woeful results that saw Veljko Paunovic lose his job.

Now, Paul Ince has managed to claw some points back as the interim manager and it has seen them now open up a gap of eight points between themselves and Barnsley in the drop zone. The Tykes though have a game in hand on the club – and that could mean a gap of just five points with five games left each.

The Royals have now been handed an additional blow with the news that John Swift could be sidelined over the next few weeks – and with the season as such a crucial stage, it will leave Reading fans despondent that they will be without one of their most influential players over the course of the season.

In just 38 league games, he has managed 11 goals and 13 assists – bringing his total goal contribution rate to an exceptional 24 in 38.

Without him in the squad, it will mean that the Royals have one less outlet creatively and have lost someone who is well capable of bagging goals in these upcoming important games.

Paul Ince though will be hoping that the side will be able to cope without him though – or that he will at least return relatively quickly. Speaking about the injury to Swift to Berkshire Live, the manager said: “Swifty [John Swift] has a calf issue so could be a few weeks.”

The Verdict

John Swift has been fantastic considering just how much Reading have faltered and fallen towards the relegation zone this season.

The Royals might not have had much to smile about in terms of results and performances this campaign when it comes to the overall team effort, but fans of the Championship in general can admit just how incredible the player has been in the division this year.

Swift might be wanted much higher up the pyramid in the summer too, especially if Reading do end up having to spend at least a season in League One. The player can certainly perform much higher up than that – and that will likely mean him departing the club in that instance.

To lose him at such a crucial stage could certainly have an impact on Reading’s relegation battle – but if they can find a suitable replacement in his absence, then that would be a huge relief for the club.