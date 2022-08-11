Reading FC suffer injury blow after Cardiff City withdrawal

Reading midfielder Ovie Ejaria has been ruled out of action for up to a month after suffering a hamstring injury against Cardiff City last weekend, according to Berkshire Live.

The 24-year-old suffered this injury before setting up the Royals’ winner against the Bluebirds – but was withdrawn from the game just a few minutes after the goal as youngster Kelvin Abrefa took his place.

Former Liverpool man Ejaria looks set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet once again this season – and has taken up a more central position following John Swift’s departure and Paul Ince’s decision to change his side’s formation.

Lining up alongside Tom Ince in an advanced midfield role, the ex-Stoke City man has impressed more during the opening two league games but Ejaria has also enjoyed some bright moments.

His importance will be increased following Swift’s departure and he will be hoping to endure a much more successful campaign this term after a disappointing 2021/22 season, recording just two goals and no assists in 26 league appearances.

He will now be out for a month, though there is positive news for the Berkshire side despite their current injury crisis, with Sam Hutchinson in contention for Saturday afternoon’s clash at Rotherham after missing the opening two league games.

The Verdict:

This is another blow for the Royals, not just because he can be creative when he’s on top form but also because he’s another body and the Berkshire outfit need as many bodies at their disposal as possible right now.

Omari Hutchinson is also yet to join despite being heavily linked with a move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, so that leaves the Royals with a very limited number of options in this area.

The one positive is the fact (Sam) Hutchinson could be back and if he’s fully fit, he surely has to start in place of Junior Hoilett, allowing Andy Yiadom to return to the right wing-back position.

With this, Hoilett could slot in as a number 10, though Mamadi Camara arguably deserves to start after enjoying a superb cameo against Stevenage in midweek and grabbing an assist in the process.

His ball through to Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan for the goal was nothing short of magnificent – and he has shown enough to start at the New York Stadium this weekend if he’s fully fit. Considering he came off the bench, he shouldn’t be too weary from Tuesday evening’s game either.