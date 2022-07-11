Reading FC suffer blow on trialist as injury update revealed

Reading trialist Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill faces four to five weeks on the sidelines after sustaining an injury, according to manager Paul Ince who spoke to Berkshire Live.

The left-back is currently a free agent after being released by Dutch side Excelsior, which has given the Royals the opportunity to assess him ahead of a potential contract offer.

Ince’s side are in desperate need of a couple of left-backs to come in with Baba Rahman returning to Chelsea on the expiration of his loan deal, with a return for the Ghanaian labelled as unlikely at this stage despite being linked with a move fresh move this summer.

Ethan Bristow has also been released and has joined League Two side Tranmere Rovers since, ruling out the possibility of a U-turn and a potential return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium for now.

Imari Samuels also looks as though he will be on his way out of Berkshire with the 19-year-old wanting to be a regular starter next season. He is unlikely to win a huge amount of game time with the Royals next season considering his inexperience.

And in a further blow in this position, Ormonde-Ottewill is currently out injured and this could ruin his chances of staying in Berkshire, with Ince’s men needing a left-back or two as quickly as possible in time for the new season.

League rivals Burnley and third-tier outfit Ipswich Town were also believed to be interested in securing his services.

The Verdict:

This is a blow for the Royals because they would have been eager to see him in action during pre-season before potentially making a decision on his future shortly before the start of the new campaign.

Already having the 26-year-old in the building, it may not have been a difficult task to have signed him up if he did impress because the Sutton-born defender will surely already be aware of the club’s financial situation.

However, it’s time for them to look at other targets now the severity of his injury has been confirmed because they can’t afford to start the 2022/23 season without a proper left-back.

Tom McIntyre can operate in that position – but he has struggled there at times and this is why it would be wise to prioritise the left-back and midfield positions in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see whether Ormonde-Ottewill remains in the building because he could still be a good option for the Royals if he can get back to fitness. Whilst he’s out injured though, he shouldn’t be offered a deal.