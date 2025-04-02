Steve Sidwell has criticised Reading owner Dai Yongge for how the takeover situation has been handled off the pitch.

The owner of the League One side has been disqualified under the EFL’s owners and directors test, and has been forced to sell the club by 4 April.

It has been reported by The Telegraph that there is optimism a deal can be completed, with Robert Platek in talks to purchase the Royals, and an extension could be granted if assurances are given that talks are moving forward in the right direction.

Ex-Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig is also involved in the matter, but has admitted he would be open to any solution that allows a sale of the club to go through, with the club’s ability to complete the season currently at stake.

Sidwell criticises Reading’s off-field issues

Sidwell has branded the situation at Reading as horrendous, criticising Yongge’s ownership of the club.

He believes that the businessman’s actions were off from the start ever since he took over the Berkshire outfit in May 2017.

“Off the field, it’s nothing short of horrendous what’s been going on,” said Sidwell, via Sky Sports on X.

“Dai Yongge went in there, I think he took over on the day before the play-off game against Huddersfield a few years ago, probably seeing a quick way to the Premier League.

“He threw a lot of money at the start, went around the wrong manner, ridiculous wages for the players that were going there, ill advised.

“And then it just snowballed from there.

“Off the pitch, it’s very complex in what’s going on at the moment, there’s a lot of parties involved, there’s some legal action going on.

“So, there’s not a lot of noise because people don’t know what to say in case they get themselves in trouble.”

Sidwell praises Noel Hunt’s team

However, Sidwell has praised how the team have done under Noel Hunt, with a play-off place on the cards given their recent form.

“But, on the pitch it is nothing short of remarkable,” he continued.

“What Noel Hunt’s done there is absolutely magnificent, he’s brought energy, he’s brought an environment for players to enjoy work.

Reading FC's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Blackpool (A) 3-0 loss Peterborough United (H) 3-1 win Stevenage (H) 1-1 Wrexham (H) 2-0 win Crawley Town (A) 1-1

“We can see the way they play, I think they [were] unbeaten in 11 games, they’ve just blocked out all the noise of what’s going on.

“There’s unpaid bills, players wages probably haven’t been paid up to date, they’ve sold their best players in Sa