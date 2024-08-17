Highlights Reading's reliance on academy players is evident from their major squad depth issues in recent months.

Young talents like Abraham Kanu have showcased their skills in pre-season, proving they can compete at higher levels.

Players like Mamadi Camara and Basil Tuma show great promise and potential to become regular starters for Reading.

League One side Reading have had to make full use of their academy players in recent times.

With several players, including former loanees, leaving the club in the past couple of months, the Royals have major squad depth issues.

However, some of their youngsters have been able to step up to the plate and shine in pre-season, with some of their academy graduates also featuring against Birmingham City last weekend.

The Berkshire side's academy has continued to show its worth and if Taylan Harris and Caylan Vickers hadn't secured moves to Luton Town and Brighton during the January transfer window, they may have been heavily involved during pre-season too.

They have still been able to retain some talented young players though - and we have selected four who could end up making the club a big profit in the future.

Abraham Kanu

Even with Nelson Abbey, Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre leaving in January, Abraham Kanu wasn't involved for the Royals last season.

That isn't a surprise considering he's only 19, but he came away from the 2024 pre-season period as one of the club's brighter players.

Not looking out of place against Championship teams, the centre-back has strengthened his chances of being involved in the first team this season.

Tyler Bindon, Amadou Mbengue and Harlee Dean may be available as other options in this area, but Kanu will back himself to win a respectable amount of game time this term.

Andre Garcia

Andre Garcia, like Kanu, didn't feature for the Berkshire side last season.

And during pre-season, he struggled defensively at times, having started at left-back in the absence of Jeriel Dorsett.

Related "Enormous" - Don Goodman makes Reading FC claim amid Rob Couhig takeover rumours Goodman believes the Royals and Couhig could be a good match, following a turbulent period at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

But with Dorsett returning to the starting lineup against Birmingham last weekend, Garcia was able to play higher up the pitch when he came on at St Andrew's, performing well during the latter stages of the game.

It would be a bit of a surprise if he doesn't play a decent amount of first-team football between now and the end of the season, even though the player is only 16.

He could be a good squad option to have on the wing, considering the lack of depth that the third-tier side has in this area.

Mamadi Camara

Mamadi Camara is the most experienced player on this list - and is one of the most promising players too.

Already playing for Guinea-Bissau at a senior international level, the wide player is very highly-rated and could be a real asset on the wing during the 2024/25 season.

Despite making his debut more than three years ago, the player is still only 20 at this point and this season feels like a big one for Camara, who started against Birmingham in Femi Azeez's absence.

Mamadi Camara's senior appearances for Reading FC (All competitions) Season Appearances 2020/21 2 2021/22 8 2022/23 6 2023/24 7 2024/25 1 (Figures correct as of August 13th, 2024)

If he can impress this term, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become a regular starter at some point.

However, he will need to keep either Azeez or Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan out of the first 11 if he wants to start regularly.

Basil Tuma

Basil Tuma is a very quick winger who impressed against Sunderland's youth team in the Premier League 2 play-offs, looking extremely lively.

He has already made his competitive senior debut for the Royals and provided an assist for Camara's goal against Millwall in the EFL Cup last season, giving fans a glimpse of just how valuable he could be for the first team in the future.

As mentioned above, the wing area is one that lacks depth.

And although he could spend much of this season with U21 boss Noel Hunt, he could become a first-team asset sooner rather than later.