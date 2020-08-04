Reading FC stance revealed as Leeds United weigh up player swoop

Reading FC would have to field a ‘big offer’ to tempt them to sell Michael Olise, as Leeds United reportedly lurk around the player.

Leeds are planning for life back at the top table of English football after winning promotion from the Championship, with Football Insider crediting them with an interest in Olise.

The 18-year-old has impressed for Reading’s first-team and has managed 27 senior appearances for the Royals in his career so far.

However, Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday has confirmed that there has been no interest in Olise despite the Leeds reports.

There is a chance that the Frenchman could depart the Madejski Stadium this summer, though, with the board at Reading discussing what they would do if a significant bid for the midfielder came their way.

On the Olise rumour. I’m told there’s been no concrete interest/bids. Potential sale has been talked about amongst directors to ease financial worries IF a significant bid came in. Would take a big offer to sell. Not actively looking to sell either. #readingfc — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) August 4, 2020

In that event, Olise could be moved on to ease the financial strain on the Royals, who are set for another year in the Championship after a tough 2019/20.

Olise didn’t feature in the 1-0 defeat to Leeds at the Madejski Stadium back in November 2019, but the reverse fixture at Elland Road – another 1-0 win for Leeds – saw the midfielder impress.

The Verdict

Olise is a good young midfielder and it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if there was admiration coming out of Leeds given their preference of signing young talent like this.

At this moment in time, it isn’t clear if there’s interest from Leeds in the player, but the summer is still young and there’s chance for things to change.

Ultimately, if decent money goes down for the 18-year-old, Reading look like they’ll accept.

