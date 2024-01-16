Highlights Reading FC's financial mismanagement under owner Dai Yongge has resulted in multiple points deductions and possible back-to-back relegations.

Fans have lost patience and staged a pitch invasion, calling for Yongge's departure.

If Yongge is disqualified as owner, he would have 28 days to sell his shares, potentially resulting in a cheaper sale for potential investors, but there is also a worrying possibility of the club being suspended.

Reading FC are struggling to cope with the financial mismanagement of club owner Dai Yongge, whose failure to meet tax obligations or to pay club staff and players on time, have seen the Royals subject to several points deductions.

Last season, Yongge was largely responsible for the Royals' relegation from the Championship, as a six-point deduction saw the club relegated to League One, whereas they would have stayed in the second tier had they not been subject to such punishment from the English Football League as a result of their owner's actions.

Sadly for all associated with the Royals, the club's situation this campaign has not improved, and the chilling prospect of back-to-back relegations, which would see Ruben Selles' team competing in League Two next season.

The Royals have been deducted four points so far this season which sees them sit 21st in the League One table, and understandably, the Royals faithful have ran out of patience with Yongge, and many have decided to take matters into their own hands.

Saturday's match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium between the Royals and Port Vale was abandoned following a pitch invasion by home supporters in the 16th minute, calling for Yongge to depart the club.

EFL make statement following Saturday's pitch invasion

Following events on Saturday, the EFL released a statement which emphasised that spectators who enter the field of play are committing a criminal offence, and that the EFL board will discuss these events at a meeting due to take place later this week.

The statement also revealed that Yongge has now failed to deposit £80,000, as asked of him by the EFL, meaning that club staff at the Royals are still left wondering when their wages will be paid amid the financial turmoil of the club.

Due to the current crisis at the Royals, and the recent expulsion from the Football League of both Bury and Macclesfield in 2019 and 2020 respectively, which now sees both clubs re-formed in the lower echelons of non-league football.

Yongge's consistent failure to meet financial obligations could result in disqualification from his role as Royals owner.

What would happen if Yongge was disqualified as Royals owner?

According to The Business Magazine sources, if Yongge was disqualified from his current position, he would have 28 days to sell his shares in the Berkshire outfit, whilst he would also be banned from other football related activity.

This 28-day period would be a desperate time for the Royals, but could see potential investors able to purchase the club for a cheaper price than that of its actual value, as seen when Swansea City were purchased for just £1 in 2001.

The Business Magazine also reports that one potential consequence of the current scenario at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, is that the Royals could be suspended as a football club, which is a worrying scenario which will be playing on the minds of Royals fans following the recent fates suffered by Bury and Macclesfield in recent years.

The potential process of suspending the Royals from the Football League would be different to that of the one which could disqualify Yongge's failing ownership of the club, who desperately need change to happen.