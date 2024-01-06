Highlights Reading's recent form has improved, with only one loss in their last nine games in the league.

The club's off-field issues and potential administration have made finding a buyer difficult.

Charlie Savage, a young player from Reading, has attracted interest from clubs like Derby County, but the club should consider accepting a big offer if it comes in.

Whilst overall it has been a disappointing season for Reading, they have started to pick up in recent weeks.

They had started their first season back in the third tier following relegation from the Championship with three wins in the opening three months of the season.

However, the Royals have now got themselves into decent form, only losing one of their last nine games in the league.

They kicked off 2024 in style with a 3-2 win over Exeter City on New Year’s Day, with goals from Harvey Knibbs, Femi Azeez and an own goal from Alex Hartridge lifted Reading out of the relegation zone.

Their recent form has served as a little distraction from the club’s off-field issues, with the club receiving a four-point deduction near the start of the season.

The club has been up for sale for a few months now, but the club are yet to find a prospective buyer, with many more than likely waiting to hold out for the club to go in administration so they can get a cheaper deal.

Reading should look to accept a big offer for midfielder should it come in

But with the good form that Ruben Selles’ side is in, it means that with the January transfer window now open, there could be plenty of interest for some of Reading’s better players from their young squad, including the likes of Charlie Savage.

According to the Daily Mail, Savage has attracted interest from fellow League One side Derby County, who are said to have enquired about his availability this window, which the Royals have knocked back.

Despite this, the report has stated that the Rams are not out off by this initial knock back, and are still keen on signing the Wales international to bolster their midfield options.

It has also recently been reported that Derby are not the only ones monitoring Savage's situation, with at least another two clubs said to be interested.

Currently, Savage is currently out of favour with the Royals. After a decent start to the season from the Welshman, he has been replaced by fellow midfielder Michael Craig, who has been playing alongside Lewis Wing at the base of the midfield, and has been excellent.

This has kept Savage out of the starting eleven, with the 20-year-old failing to start a game in League One for Reading since a 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers at the start of November. He only played 25 minutes over Reading's four festive games.

Whilst he is still highly rated at the club and they would like to keep him, the club should not turn their nose up to a multi-million-pound offer should it come in.

Reading have been known over the years to turn their noses up to higher offers for some of their best players, before in the end letting players go for absolutely nothing or little below their value, or giving players low release clauses in their contracts before selling them for a lot less than they are worth, with Liam Moore and Michael Olise being prime examples of this.

Savage is also contracted to Reading longer than any other player at the club, with his deal set to expire in 2027 after he signed a four-year-deal when he signed in the summer.

Whilst Derby are unlikely to be in a position to offer that type of money, Championship clubs could definitely afford something similar.

The club are in a precarious financial position, and other clubs will be aware of this so they may look to take advantage of this and try and get a cheaper deal.

So whilst the club's financial situation causes some problems for them when it comes to selling their best players for a good fee, they can still afford to hold out for a bigger offer due to his contract situation, but if a multi-million pound offer does come in, they should hastily accept.

Reading would also need to sell Savage for a higher fee if they were to sell to receive any substantial amount of money to keep for themselves, due to the fact that Manchester United have reportedly got a high sell-on clause, which was inserted in the deal which allowed him to make the move to Berkshire back in July.