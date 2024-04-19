Reading have plenty of work to do this summer in various departments.

Many fans would be keen to see a replacement for David Button come in to challenge Joel Pereira for a starting spot, if Coniah Boyce-Clarke isn't ready to be a regular part of the Royals' matchday squad.

The left-back area has also been problematic at times this term and the central defence could benefit from having more options, although Jeriel Dorsett could potentially operate in a more central area if required.

Regardless of whether Sam Smith leaves or not, more options are required in the striker department, with the wing area also proving to be a problem position at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading FC's winger situation

Femi Azeez has endured a very mixed season in Berkshire - but he has managed to remain fit and Ruben Selles retained faith in the academy graduate - a decision from the Royals' boss that paid off.

Performing superbly for a decent chunk of the season, the Englishman has put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer, even if his recent performances haven't been brilliant recently.

His contract expires at the end of June and with Plymouth Argyle previously being linked with a move for him, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him depart.

Dom Ballard was another wing option, but he is set to return to parent club Southampton after being out of action for much of the season.

Paul Mukairu is also set to leave at the end of his loan spell, Ben Elliott isn't suited to this position, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is better off the bench and may be required up top at times and the likes of Mamadi Camara and Adrian Akande haven't been considered recently despite the Berkshire side's woes out wide.

Harvey Knibbs, meanwhile, is much more suited to a central position like Elliott is.

With all of this in mind, additions will be needed in this area during the summer window.

Reading FC should not re-sign Paul Mukairu

Mukairu's record at the SCL Stadium this season hasn't been brilliant.

Since joining on loan from FC Copenhagen, he hasn't been able to establish himself as a major, consistent threat on the left wing, which is a major shame considering how exciting this signing seemed to be when he arrived.

Paul Mukairu's 2023/24 campaign at Reading (As of April 19th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 38 Goals 6 Assists 3

On paper, his goals and assists record doesn't look too bad, but three of his goals and three of his assists came in the EFL Trophy.

Scoring a brace against Exeter City in a 9-0 away win, he then registered a goal and two assists against League Two side Swindon Town.

This isn't a bad achievement by any means, but he needed to perform in the league consistently to give the Royals the best chance of remaining afloat in League One.

Playing in the Champions League for his parent club on three occasions last term and previously working with Selles at the Danish club, albeit for a brief period, it looked as though the 24-year-old was going to be a good addition.

In fairness to him, his goals have helped the Royals to win an extra four points, with his strike against Derby County proving to be important.

But he should have registered more goalscoring contributions with the chances he has had.

The Nigerian had two golden opportunities to score at Barnsley last weekend, but missed both.

He also did brilliantly to get past a few players against Cambridge United back in mid-March, but he should have released the ball much earlier and put the ball on a plate for Sam Smith to tap in.

Thankfully, this didn't cost the Royals, but the winger's decision-making has been poor at times.

'Pizza Cup Paul' will be fondly remembered for being part of a remarkable team, but the Berkshire side shouldn't look to re-sign him, either on loan or permanently.

His contract doesn't expire until 2025 anyway, so Mukairu wouldn't be able to join permanently unless Copenhagen allowed him to go for free.