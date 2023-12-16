Highlights Reading may struggle to complete transfer deals in January due to financial problems and potential player departures.

The club should prioritize the loan market for signings, as they cannot afford to pay fees for players.

Liverpool winger Harvey Blair could be a good option for Reading, as he is available for loan and may not require a significant loan fee or wage contribution.

It's currently unclear whether Reading will be able to get any transfer deals over the line in January.

Considering the financial problems that the Royals have had, the upcoming transfer window is the last thing on many supporters' minds at the moment, but it could be a crucial period for the Berkshire outfit.

At the moment, it looks as though it could be a depressing window for the club, with key players potentially set to leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium if their financial issues aren't eased before the end of next month.

Reading FC should prioritise the loan market in January

It doesn't look as though they will be able to fork out fees for players, so they will be consigned to using the free agent and loan markets.

With the free agent market devoid of too many options, the loan market may be the best route for Ruben Selles' side to go down if they are able to.

Considering their struggles to pay HMRC and all wages on time in recent months, it wouldn't be a surprise if no signings are made.

But they may not have to fork out much money to bring a loanee or two in - and they have the space for them considering they only recruited two loan players during the summer.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

One of those, Dom Ballard, is out for the rest of the season after sustaining an injury against Wycombe Wanderers last month.

It's unclear whether he will return to Southampton but if he does, that should free up a spot for another loanee to come in.

And even if he doesn't, there may still be the funds to bring in a loan player if they aren't expensive.

Why Reading FC should target Harvey Blair

Liverpool winger Harvey Blair, who the Royals were interested in during the summer, is believed to be on a number of League One sides' radars ahead of next month's window.

The good news for Selles' side is the fact he's back fit and the Reds are willing to loan him out in January.

The bad news is that clubs in Belgium and Denmark have taken an interest along with English third-tier clubs, so they would face stiff competition for the winger if they re-entered the race for him.

He's someone the Berkshire side should be targeting though, because with Ballard out of action, Harvey Knibbs moving into the middle and Femi Azeez prone to poor performances, they are short of options out wide.

Blair could be a good option to have out wide - and could be cheap on the condition that he wins a decent amount of game time.

Jurgen Klopp's side are a Premier League giant and won't be desperate to charge a loan fee - and they may even be willing to pay a decent chunk of Blair's wages.

That would be ideal in the Royals' current situation.

Previously scoring regularly at an U18 level and registering five goals in 16 Premier League 2 appearances last term, his goals could be crucial for the Berkshire side in their quest to remain afloat in the third tier.