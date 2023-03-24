Baba Rahman's career since his move to Chelsea hasn't worked out the way the Ghanaian would have wanted it to.

With Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell likely to start ahead of him if he returns to Stamford Bridge, he may be pushed further back in the pecking order by Ian Maatsen if the Dutchman doesn't seal a move away from the English capital again in the summer.

The youngster has impressed at current loan club Burnley and with this in mind, Graham Potter may want to retain him beyond the end of the next transfer window.

With this in mind, Rahman will probably need to seal another move away from his parent club in the summer if he wants to be playing regularly.

His current loan side Reading seems like an obvious destination for him considering he's spending his second temporary spell there and has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Paul Ince when fit and available.

He was part of a Royals' defence that conceded 87 league goals last season and with this in mind, some of the Championship side's supporters weren't exactly thrilled to see him back at the Select Car Leasing Stadium when he rejoined last summer.

But as a wing-back with more freedom to go forward, he could have thrived and enjoyed a much more fruitful time in Berkshire this term following an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign.

Unfortunately, he hasn't done enough defensively or offensively to justify the Royals reigniting their interest in him once again when the summer window opens.

Ince may prefer him as a more experienced alternative to Nesta Guinness-Walker - but the latter has been far more effective in the final third and deserves an opportunity to start ahead of Rahman - even with the Ghanaian is fit.

With Rahman's deal at Stamford Bridge not expiring until 2024, the Blues may want a fee for him but considering he isn't likely to be anywhere near the first team, they may even let him go for free.

That shouldn't tempt the Royals to make an offer for him though - because hasn't been effective enough in a back four and a back five - with the fact he's failed to record a single assist in 20 competitive appearances this season being especially disappointing.

He may be a cheap option but with the left-back turning 29 in July, it would be difficult to see the Royals selling him for a considerable amount in the future, especially when considering his injury record.

The Royals need to try and sign players they can make a sizeable profit on in the future, not just to keep them within the EFL's loss limits but also to ensure they can spend and bring in the players needed to make them competitive in the second tier.

Rahman doesn't fit into this category - and isn't a suitable target for the summer.