League One side Reading fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss against Leyton Orient last weekend.

Not only was this result frustrating due to Coniah Boyce-Clarke's error, but also because the Royals didn't create enough chances to give themselves a real opportunity to secure three points.

Chem Campbell was able to carve out an excellent opportunity for himself, but his shot from close range was saved and the Berkshire side only came close to scoring once more after that, with Michael Craig's shot hitting the post.

On the day, Ruben Selles' side weren't good enough, and that's a shame because they have made a fairly decent start to the season, but Orient were the better team on the day.

Reading FC are feeling the effects of squad depth issues

The players on the pitch have to take responsibility for a poor performance on Saturday, but off-field factors aren't exactly helping their situation either.

Harvey Knibbs came off the bench and he was an excellent sub option to have, but they have a very limited amount of depth and that can't be helping them during the latter stages of games.

If they had more experienced options waiting to come on, that could have given them the injection of quality needed to grab at least a point.

Selles is often keen to make changes in the full-back area during the second half of games, but they don't have many options at left-back.

Related QPR and Reading FC struck gold with signing commanding centre-back: View Kaspars Gorkss proved to be a major asset for both the R's and the Royals, winning promotion with both teams.

Jeriel Dorsett isn't a natural left-back and neither is Andre Garcia, who is only 16 and very inexperienced at a senior level.

They don't have enough depth in the wing department either.

Campbell may have joined, but he was only a replacement for Femi Azeez and the club needed more options in this area before the latter made the move to Millwall.

Adrian Akande is still inexperienced, Mamadi Camara hasn't played that many senior games and is currently injured and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan won't always be on form, so at least one signing is needed in this area in January, if not before.

The striker area needs to be addressed too.

Aaron Connolly could help to solve Reading FC's striker problem

Aaron Connolly is still a free agent at this stage - and that's a slight surprise considering he had a decent scoring rate at Hull City last term.

The player only signed a one-year contract last year, which came as a surprise to some, and he started well in his likely quest to try and earn a longer deal at the MKM Stadium.

He was impressive away at Leicester City and caused the Foxes plenty of problems, with the Irishman being a real threat in transition and playing a part in the Tigers' victory at the King Power Stadium.

Scoring five goals in the Tigers' opening eight league games of last term, it's disappointing that he only finished the 2023/24 season on eight goals, but that wasn't all his fault.

He spent a decent chunk of the campaign on the bench - but his eight goals may be enough to earn him a move elsewhere.

Aaron Connolly's 2023/24 campaign at Hull City (All competitions) Appearances 30 Goals 8 Assists 0

The Select Car Leasing Stadium would be a good destination for him.

A one-year deal could suit all parties - and the Royals could benefit from inserting a 12-month extension option into his contract in case he proves to be a real asset in Berkshire.

And there's a good chance he would thrive under Selles.

Jayden Wareham is still inexperienced and could benefit from a loan exit and Ehibhatiomhan is needed on the wing now, so Sam Smith doesn't have much competition for a starting spot.

Connolly would help to provide that competition, as someone who has experience at a higher level and has shown that he can score regularly if given the chance to shine.

His injury record isn't the best and that's why a fairly short-term deal could suit the Royals.

It would be worth taking a chance on him though, because the competition he would provide could maximise both his and Smith's performance levels, which can only benefit Selles' side.

The striker area is a department that must be addressed - but that can only happen after a takeover is sealed.