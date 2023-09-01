Reading are set to recruit Southampton striker Dom Ballard on loan before tonight's deadline, according to journalists Alfie House and James Earnshaw.

The Royals are in need of two or three additions before the summer transfer window closes, with the forward area definitely one that needs to be addressed.

A left-back may also be on their agenda today due to their lack of depth in this area in the absence of John Clarke - but it's unclear whether they are looking to recruit a loanee in this department or target a free agent.

If they opt for the latter option, they won't need to sign their target before tonight's 11pm deadline.

The final area they may want to look at is their central midfield, with Lewis Wing's injury reinforcing the fact they don't have a huge number of options in this department.

Sam Hutchinson is one of those options and considering his injury record, they can't really afford to rely on him.

But following Andy Carroll's departure yesterday, the forward area needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

What's the state of play in Reading's forward department?

The Royals don't have a huge number of options in this area following Carroll's departure, with the former England international terminating his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Sam Smith will probably be their main man when he returns - but he has been out injured and may take a bit of time to get back to his best after missing the early stages of the campaign.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has been impressive so far this term though - and so has fellow youngster Caylan Vickers.

Beyond that, Jahmari Clarke is another natural forward option but it doesn't seem as though they have tied down Jayden Wareham to a contract yet, meaning he won't be able to play for the first team.

Harvey Knibbs, Paul Mukairu, Femi Azeez and Basil Tuma may be able to operate up top as well, but at least two or three will probably be needed on the wing throughout this season.

Ballard looks set to be another option in this area - and he could be an excellent addition after scoring two hat-tricks in Premier League 2 already this term.

Should Southampton let Dom Ballard go?

If he isn't going to play regularly at a first-team level and is going to be guaranteed game time at Reading, then this move should definitely be sanctioned.

Keeping him in the first team at St Mary's may have been a good idea because of his goalscoring record and the fact Che Adams and Kamaldeen Sulemana could potentially secure moves away from the south coast before tonight's deadline.

Ballard's departure probably gives the Saints more work to do in the transfer market before the deadline and that isn't ideal, but this decision to send Ballard to Berkshire may pay dividends.

A season at the SCL Stadium would allow Ballard to become accustomed to playing senior football regularly and if he can shine there, that will only give him more confidence.

And he could easily break into the Saints' first team if he can shine under Selles, who already knows him.