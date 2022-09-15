Reading FC fend off worldwide interest to agree transfer deal for striker

Reading FC are closing in on the return of ex-England international striker Andy Carroll, with the two parties agreeing a deal according to the Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since West Bromwich Albion decided not to renew his contract at the end of the 2021-22 season – he moved to the Baggies following a brief stint at the Royals.

Carroll initially joined Reading in mid-November last year, having been without a club since his Newcastle United release that summer, but he only penned a short-term deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The towering forward made eight appearances for Reading, scoring twice, but he decided to move on when his deal expired in January, and once again linked up with his former manager Steve Bruce.

After three goals in 15 outings though, Bruce also let the veteran striker move on, and this summer there has been interest from Club Brugge, Wolverhampton Wanderers following initial work permit issues with Diego Costa, and there was an offer made by Iranian side Tractor SC.

Carroll though will secure a return to Reading, but this time under Paul Ince’s management after his last spell was during Veljko Paunovic’s reign.

The Verdict

With Tom Ince currently playing up-front with Lucas Joao, it signals that Paul Ince does not have the options at the top end of the pitch that he wants.

But with Carroll’s imminent arrival, it means that the manager can now potentially switch systems if he needs, knowing that he has his talents on the bench to call upon.

Going into last season, not many teams were willing to take a chance on Carroll due to his fitness problems of the past and perhaps assumed big wages, but he put those issues behind him and was available for the majority of games last season when under contract.

Carroll as well will still feel he has something to offer, and now is his chance to prove it.