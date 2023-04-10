Reading are set to sack Paul Ince as their poor form continued with a 2-1 defeat at Preston on Easter Monday, leaving them in the relegation zone.

Points deduction proves costly

Whilst the Royals are in the bottom three, Ince will rightly point out that the side would be 18th in the table, and five points from safety, had they not been hit with a deduction for off-field issues.

The penalty, which came because the club failed to follow a business plan agreed with the EFL from previous financial issues, was applied earlier this month, leaving them in a fight to survive.

Despite those valid claims, the reality is that Reading have been struggling for some time, and the defeat at Deepdale means they are now without a win in eight. Going further back, they have managed just two wins in 2023, so fans have understandably grown frustrated at performances and results for a long time now.

Even though they were only beaten by a stoppage time Brad Potts effort by North End, the reality is that Reading were comfortably second best in all the stats, and they could have few complaints with the outcome.

And, it appears the hierarchy are ready to act ahead of the final part of the campaign. That’s after the Telegraph revealed that discussions have been held, and there is an expectation that Ince will be sacked ahead of the game against league leaders Burnley on Saturday.

The report adds that talks took place following the failure to beat Birmingham City on Friday.

Ince can have no complaints

You can totally understand why Reading are ready to roll the dice here, because they are looking likely to be relegated, and that would be a significant blow for the club considering the financial problems they’ve had.

As mentioned, Ince will rightly point to the deduction, stating that he would have likely kept them in the league without that, which of course is not his fault. And, that’s totally fair, but the reality is that they have to look at performances and trends, which are very worrying right now.

Normally, you would think making a managerial change at this stage of the season is pointless, but it could unite the Reading fans, and give the team a more realistic chance of survival. Whoever does come in will have a huge job on their hands though, as the Royals don’t have the nicest fixture list, which includes the prospect of a potentially massive final day game against Huddersfield Town.