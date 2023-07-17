Reading are closing in on the signing of free agent striker Sam Smith, according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has spent time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium before, graduating from the Royals' academy and even managing to appear at a senior level, scoring two goals for them in the process.

But he was unable to make that much of an impact for the Berkshire outfit before he was released in 2021 - and joined Cambridge United after that.

He was able to make a name for himself at the latter side, recording 28 league goals in two seasons with 13 of those strikes coming last season.

Unfortunately for the U's, they were the victims of their own success with Smith, with the forward opting to leave the club this summer in his likely quest to move to a bigger club.

Who else was in the race for Sam Smith?

The Telegraph have reported that Plymouth Argyle were also interested in recruiting the 25-year-old, something that comes as no surprise considering some of the departures in their forward department in recent months.

Ryan Hardie and Ben Waine may be available as options, but the latter may need time to adapt to life in the Championship and they have lost Niall Ennis, Sam Cosgrove and Luke Jephcott.

Ennis and Cosgrove were particularly useful for the Pilgrims - and with the new campaign coming around the corner - they are in desperate need of some forward additions with Steven Schumacher's side yet to strengthen this area.

Do Reading need to strengthen their forward department?

With the likes of Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Tom Ince all departing, they are in need of more attacking firepower and Smith could help to provide that as a proven goalscorer in League One.

Andy Carroll isn't fit yet and he isn't guaranteed to start on the opening day against Peterborough United - and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Jahmari Clarke are still very young at this stage.

Ehibhatiomhan deserves an opportunity to shine during the 2023/24 campaign - but more options and more experience will be required and Smith could end up being a useful addition because of that.

Femi Azeez is another player who can play up top, but he could be more useful on the wing along with Harvey Knibbs.

Would Sam Smith be a good signing for Reading?

On a free transfer, Smith would certainly be a good addition and would be a very useful player to have at this level, even if he doesn't start every week.

The ex-Cambridge man may have wanted to secure a move to the second tier, but the chance to rejoin the Royals could be too good to turn down.

After failing to establish himself as a key player in Berkshire during his first spell there, he may feel as though he has unfinished business there and may want to show Reading supporters why the club shouldn't have let him go in the first place.

Smith would have the chance to link up with Knibbs again too and with the duo already forming a good relationship with each other, that could pay dividends for the Royals in the final third.

This signing seems like a no-brainer - and Ruben Selles' side will want to ensure they get this deal over the line.