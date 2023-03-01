Reading FC set to be dealt serious blow to Championship survival hopes

Reading are facing the threat of receiving a points deduction from the Football League, according to a report from the Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that the Royals could be deducted six points for breaching the business plan that was imposed on them by the EFL as a result of a transfer embargo.

Reading are said to have broken certain regulations included as part of this plan and are already in talks with the authorities over an agreed punishment.

If an independent disciplinary commission finds them guilty of this offence, they will receive the aforementioned deduction.

This would be the second time in two seasons that Reading will be penalised.

During the previous campaign, Reading were deducted six points.

Despite this setback, the Royals managed to retain their Championship status as they finished four points above Peterborough United, who were relegated alongside Barnsley and Derby County, in the league standings.

Reading will drop down to 19th in the table if they are hit with another points deduction.

This will put them in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle as they would only be seven points ahead of Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic with 13 games left to play.

The Verdict

This an extremely concerning report as the Royals would have been hoping to eventually emerge from the transfer embargo that was put in place due to a breach in profit and sustainability rules.

However, with the club at risk of being deducted six points, this embargo is expected to stay in place for the foreseeable future.

As a result of this embargo, the club will once again face difficulties when it comes to signing players in the summer as they are currently unable to spend fees on transfers or loan deals.

This in turn could have a negative impact on their fortunes in the 2023/24 campaign as other Football League sides will be able to offer more lucrative deals to individuals compared to the Royals.

Reading manager Paul Ince’s immediate focus will be on guiding the club to safety if they are hit with another deduction.

Having secured a 3-1 win over Blackpool last weekend, the Royals will be looking to back up this result by producing a positive performance against Middlesbrough on Saturday.