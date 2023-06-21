Reading FC finally look set to appoint a new head coach as Ruben Selles has agreed terms to take charge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

That is according to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, who claims that a deal has been sorted between the Spaniard and the Royals, with just the paperwork now to be signed.

The ex-Southampton interim manager needs to have a fresh work permit approved by the FA, but it is expected to be a formality and he will officially take over in the near future.

It looked as though they were set to appoint Chris Wilder after they held talks with the ex-Sheffield United boss, but negotiations ended up breaking down, with the club then turning to Selles.

Selles is set to enter a troubled club though after they were deducted six points last season in the Championship, and further deductions could be on the way after they were charged last week with failing to pay their players on time and in full on three occasions last season in October, November and April.

Owner Dai Yongge has also been charged with causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations, with calls from the fanbase for the Chinese businessman to sell the club this week.

Who is Ruben Selles?

The 40-year-old is a much-travelled coach who started out in Greece as a fitness coach with Aris Thessaloniki, which he took up after graduating from UEFA's Pro Licence coaching course.

Selles has also had spells with Villarreal's youth team, Shinnik Yaroslavl, Neftchi Baku, Strømsgodset, Qarabag, Aarhus, Valencia's under-18's and FC Copenhagen, all in different and various roles, with only the Valencia stint being actually in charge of a team.

He was appointed on to Southampton's coaching staff by Ralph Hasenhuttl last summer, arriving from Danish outfit Copenhagen and was in caretaker charge for one match after the Austrian was sacked and then subsequently replaced by Nathan Jones.

Selles then became manager on an interim basis in February after Jones was sacked by the Saints, but he was unable to keep the club in the Premier League after winning just two of his 16 league matches in charge.

Is Ruben Selles a good appointment for Reading?

Selles is certainly a risky hire considering he has little experience of being a head coach.

His knowledge of the English game as well stretches to just one season with the Saints but having been headhunted to become a coach at St Mary's Stadium last summer, he is clearly highly-rated by people.

Selles will have to surround himself with some experience to get through League One, and at a club that seems troubled under its current ownership, but it's certainly a flashy and exciting appointment for the Royals to land.