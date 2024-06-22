Highlights Reading could be set to earn around £5m from Michael Olise's likely move to Bayern Munich.

The Royals included a sell-on clause in his contract, allowing them to profit from this move.

This is a much-needed financial boost, with the Royals likely to want this money in one lump sum.

Reading could be set to generate around £5m, with Michael Olise closing in on a move to Bayern Munich.

Numerous outlets, including The Telegraph, are reporting that the Frenchman is closing in on a £60m move to the Allianz Arena after impressing during his three-year spell at Crystal Palace.

Olise was first given the opportunity to play first-team football by the Royals though, having graduated from the club's academy.

Making his debut back in 2019, at just 17, it seemed clear back then that he would become a real star.

Shining on the final day of the 2018/19 season against Birmingham City, with the wide player receiving plenty of praise for his performance, he managed to take his game to a new level under Veljko Paunovic during the 2020/21 campaign.

Michael Olise's 2020/21 campaign at Reading (All competitions) Appearances 46 Goals 7 Assists 12

Doing enough during that Covid-hit season to earn himself a move to Palace, he was then given a chance to make an impression at the top level.

He may have suffered various injuries at Selhurst Park, but the 22-year-old has managed to shine when he has been on the pitch.

Vincent Kompany, who has taken charge of Bayern, was able to see him in action last term as manager of Burnley and has seemingly been impressed by the wide player.

If Olise does end up making this move, he won't be the first former Royal to make the switch to the German giants, with Omar Richards joining Bayern when his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium expired back in the summer of 2021.

Reading look set to generate big windfall from Michael Olise's sale

Olise left the Royals for just £8m back in 2021, which was extremely painful for supporters, considering how much his valuation has grown during his time at Selhurst Park.

However, he may not have put pen to paper on a new deal back in 2019 if that clause wasn't included and when that contract was agreed, it was determined that the Royals would receive 10% of the profit that his next club would make from a sale.

With Palace set to sell him for a reported £60m, that could mean Oliver Glanser's side make a £52m profit or a figure similar to that, which could allow the Royals to receive around £5m from the player's move to Bayern. The BBC have confirmed that the Berkshire side will be owed a chunk of the profit.

Reading are set to receive a much-needed financial boost at a vital time

With a takeover seemingly not imminent, the Royals will need all the financial backing they can get, with current owner Dai Yongge turning off the tap.

Season ticket sales could help to pay this month's HMRC, wages and any other bills, but those funds will be gone sooner rather than later.

If they can make anywhere near £5m from Olise's move, that would be excellent for them and it could give the Royals more time to get a takeover deal over the line.

Not only could this money help to pay bills, but it may also fund new additions and the Berkshire side needs to strengthen several areas before the start of the season.

The left-back, wing and striker departments all need to be addressed - and this financial boost could help massively IF the windfall comes in one lump sum.